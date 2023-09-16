In an incident fueled by revenge, a 55-year-old woman named Sarbari Khatun killed her 5-year-old grandson in the Hazaribag district in Jharkhand. The woman, a resident of Ulang village under Katkamasandi police station was arrested and sent to jail on Friday, September 15.

The police said that the accused threw her minor grandson into the well to avenge the humiliation committed by the victim’s parents.

Narrating what had transpired, Officer-in-Charge of Katkamasandi police station, Prakash Mishra said that the victim identified as Faizal Ansari Roz, and his similar-aged relatives used to come home together after studying in an Anganwadi centre. However, the relative came home alone on Thursday, September 14.

Worried by the sudden disappearance of Faizal Ansari Roz, his family members and villagers started searching for him and found his slippers near a well, Officer-in-Charge of Katkamasandi police station, Prakash Mishra added.

On Thursday evening, the boy’s body was found from the well, with two bricks tied around his neck.

During the investigation, the police suspected that a family member was involved.

The deceased boy’s father was also suspicious of his stepmother Sarbari Khatun’s behaviour and included her name in his police complaint.

Mishra stated Khatun broke down during an intense interrogation at the police station and admitted to murdering the child.

The accused stated she committed the act because she had been humiliated frequently by the victim’s parents and wanted to teach them a lesson.