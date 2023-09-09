On Friday, September 8, far-left ‘activist’ Kavita Krishnan in an exclusive interview with a French international news channel, FRANCE 24 English raised questions over India’s strategic autonomy and defamed the country causing and seeking ‘benefits’ out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We know that Ukraine is a sticking point. The foreign policy, the so-called strategic autonomy, and the domestic policy which includes ideology and political economy here.. the foreign policy decision that the Modi government has made has actually benefitted two companies- one is a ‘crony capitalist’ company of Modis and another is a Russian state-owned company. It is a graft scandal and it is worth investigating,” Krishnan said.

She also attacked PM Modi and said that India has now been divided and that the aspirations of all Indians are not represented by PM Modi on the global stage. She also said that the US has been appeasing Russian President Vladamir Putin and the Indian PM and that the country is bypassing its own sanctions imposed against Russia by buying the Russian oil that is laundered by India.

“This raises concerns about democracy all over the world. This is not just a remote issue about Ukraine. It has to do with the democracy in this world,” she said.

🇮🇳🔴 #G20Summit host #India will scramble for agreement on pressing issues like the #UkraineWar, climate and global governance.



How are indifferences over the handling of the Ukraine war impacting the summit? Author of “Fearless Freedom” @kavita_krishnan tells @francoisF24 👇 pic.twitter.com/1RM85EGlg2 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 8, 2023

The Biden administration prohibited the purchase of crude oil and other petroleum products directly from Russia in March of last year, shortly following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, both the US and the EU continue to purchase Russian oil that has been refined in other nations into petrol, fuel oil, and other products.

Kavita Krishnan, an avowed communist, a group of people that idolise mass murderers such as Mao Zedong and Stalin, wants Indians to believe that buying cheap Russian oil whose refined version is in huge demand in Europe and the Western market, is not an act of economical prudence and delicate diplomatic balancing, but ‘laundering’ of the fossil fuel.

The ‘activist’ also reiterated that the “Hindu supremacist aspirations are not shared by all Indians.” She added that the opposition in India is ‘bravely’ defending democracy but stated that by giving a free pass to PM Modi’s foreign policy, it is undermining its fight for democracy.

Speaking at G20, Krishnan said that the world can look differently at geopolitics, climate change economy, and internal democracy. “The world needs to come together. Our internal democracies are in danger and the same forces that are undermining internal democracy like in India are the same ones that are pushing for undermining the world order in which certain standards of democracy are taken for granted,” she added.

The ‘activist’ while further talking to FRANCE 24 English also said that in India women’s rights, the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and that of the transgenders are in danger. She also indicated that the minority communities in India are unsafe and that they are treated like second-grade citizens. “It is soon going to be non-citizens. We should be paying attention to this,” she added.

Krishnan in the meantime also alleged that the BJP leaders were speaking the language of folks and were trying to impress them but were not actually providing them with what is needed. “People who support Modi and the BJP are not yet realizing the upcoming threat. The ruling party is undermining the Indian Constitution and saying that instead of individual rights being at the centre, community rights will be superseded. They say that caste councils will rule and women do not have space in the caste councils. This is the dangerous path where the government is trending,” she said.

The anti-Hindu and pro-Islamist antecedents of Kavita Krishnan

Kavita Krishnan is known for her anti-India and anti-Hindu views. In the past, she has attacked the Modi government calling it a ‘fascist’ government. She also has compared Hindutva to the Taliban and the Ku Klux Klan and denied the existence of “Love Jihad” (Grooming Jihad) which has claimed the lives of several Hindu women. Over the last few years, Kavita Krishnan has been caught several times for peddling fake news, however, she continues to do so with impunity.

Besides expressing solidarity with anti-national elements, Kavita Krishnan has a history of backing radical Islamists, fake news peddlers, and pro-Pakistan propagandists. In 2021, she was exposed for standing in support of a notorious fake news peddler Mohammad Asif Khan, who has a history of propagating communally sensitive fake news.