CPI(ML) Liberation’s Kavita Krishnan continued to attack the Modi government after being relieved from the posts and responsibilities in the party over differences in opinion and speaking about the harsh reality of brutal socialist regimes. She had tweeted on the Ukraine-Russia conflict recently, stating that socialist regimes were autocratic regimes far worse than parliamentary democracies.

However, Krishnan’s comments did not seem to have gone down well with the leadership of CPI (ML), a party that arguably owes its existence to socialist regimes in the world and allegedly draws inspiration from tyrannical communist parties such as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She was removed from leadership positions and responsibilities for speaking uncomfortable truths—a phenomenon uncharacteristic and incredibly rare for a CPI (ML) member.

And soon after her removal, Kavita Krishnan continued to rant against the Modi government, trying to cover up the embarrassment she suffered for being booted out of the leadership of the party she had dutifully served for over two decades.

Kavita Krishnan manipulates Mohandas Pai’s comment to cover up the ignominy of her ouster from CPIML leadership

Manipulating a statement made by Mohandas Pai, Kavita Krishnan tried to salvage herself saying that she had requested to be relieved of posts and responsibilities in CPIML. Krishnan offered intricately long and convoluted reasons to justify why she had requested the party leadership to discharge her from her party obligation, possibly a ruse to cover up the ignominy of her removal and mount an attack against the Modi government.

“Oh @TVMohandasPai for the first time you honestly agreed with my “honest statement” that the Modi regime is fascist & growing into a totalitarian one? (See 1 & 3 in the statement below). That’s a huge tho belated realisation, congratulations,” Krishnan replied to a tweet by Mohandas Pai who said the CPIML member may have spoken the truth for the first time when she criticised social regimes for raining atrocities against their subjects.

Source: Twitter

Tweeting how CPIML treated Krishnan for speaking out truth, Pai tweeted, “Kavita Krishnan ‘relieved’ from CPI(ML) leadership – The Hindu. For the first time possibly @kavita_krishnan made an honest statement and was kicked out of her extremist leftist party! The truth always prevails! Dharma will always win!”

But Krishnan distorted the statement and used it to label the Modi government as fascist—an exercise that the leftists have routinely resorted to in their desperate bid to discredit the Modi government—and raising a bugbear of “the country’s irreversible slide to autocracy” among the minds of people.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kavita Krishnan said that she had requested the party to relieve her of her posts since she felt an urgent need to defend parliamentary democracies, not just in India but across the world. While she would remain a primary member of the party, she said that there was a need to recognise that socialist regimes, past and present, have been authoritarian, far worse than Capitalist parliamentary democracies.

Kavita Krishnan said that she needed to explore these political questions and it was not possible to do so while holding posts and responsibilities with the Communist party. “The party Central Committee has agreed to my request,” she said. “It was not possible to write on these questions remaining in the leadership. It is not a resignation, it is a mutually agreed to step aside from the responsibilities. There is no quarrelling with the party,” she said.

“The conviction that for our fight for democracy against fascism and growing totalitarianism in India to be consistent, we must acknowledge the entitlement to the same democratic rights and civil liberties for all people across the world, including subjects of socialist totalitarian regimes past and present,” she added.

Interestingly, while Kavita Krishnan wanted to remain a primary member of the party, the Communist party, that has been talking about dissent and freedom of expression, decided to remove her from primary membership.

Kavita Krishnan’s problematic antecedents

While Kavita Krishnan had her political career in the soup for iterating basic facts about socialist regimes, her other utterances that had been far more problematic and wicked were glossed over by the party that long claims to be the voice of the people.

In the past, Kavita Krishnan has compared Hindutva to the Taliban and the Ku Klux Klan and denied the existence of “Love Jihad” (Grooming Jihad) which has claimed the lives of several Hindu women. Over the last few years, Kavita Krishnan has been caught several times for peddling fake news, however, she continues to do so with impunity.

Besides expressing solidarity with anti-national elements, Kavita Krishnan has a history of backing radical Islamists, fake news peddlers, and pro-Pakistan propagandists. Last year, she was exposed for standing in support of a notorious fake news peddler Mohammad Asif Khan, who has a history of propagating communally sensitive fake news.