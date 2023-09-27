On Wednesday (27 September), the Manipur government announced that AFSPA will remain in force for another six months in view of the present law and order situation in the state. According to the latest government notification, the entire state has been declared a ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA. However, areas coming in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations including the state capital Imphal have been excluded from this status.

The government notification noted, “The State Government has decided to maintain status quo on the present disturbed area status in the State of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations for a period of 6 (six) months w.e.f. 01/10/2023.”

The notification added that the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state.

The recognition of disturbed areas under AFSPA in Manipur has been in effect since 2004. Last year in April, the government revoked AFSPA from 15 police station areas spanning six districts. Later, this year in April, the government further revoked AFSPA from four additional police stations. Consequently, these 19 police station areas in seven districts of Manipur have been excluded from the disturbed area under AFSPA, as per the latest government notification.

The notification comes in the wake of recent protests that broke out in Manipur following the killing of two Meitei students. Two Imphal locals, Hijam Linthoingami (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20), who had gone missing since July 6, 2023, were reportedly killed as two photographs surfaced online, confirming their tragic demise.

In one of the images that went viral, the two students were depicted seated on a grassy area, with two armed men visible in the background. Another picture, circulating across social media platforms, showed the bodies of the two students lying on grass. According to media reports, they were abducted by Kuki militants.

Soon, protests erupted in the state again and students took to the streets demanding Justice for the deceased students.

Following the circulation of the images online, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that prompt and resolute measures would be taken against individuals implicated in the abduction and tragic loss of the students.

Earlier in the day (27 September), a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal on a special flight to investigate the alleged “kidnapping and killing” of two students, media reported.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state of Manipur has already resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents.

The first clashes occurred on 3 May following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tensions rose in April as a result of a Manipur High Court decision ordering the state administration to make a decision regarding the Scheduled Tribe status issue.