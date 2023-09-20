Another Indian brand has disassociated with Canadian singer and Khalistani sympathiser Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh amid a widespread outrage around his India tour which was cancelled today. Evidently, on Wednesday (20 September), the Indian short video-sharing platform Moj, owned by Sharechat, announced that it has taken down songs by Shubh.

Taking to X, the parent organisation, Sharechat made the announcement.

In its official statement, the video-sharing platform asserted that it is a proud Indian brand committed to supporting the creator community. It categorically stated that there is no space for artists propagating divisive content on its platform.

The official release said, “Moj is a proud Indian brand deeply committed to fostering a vibrant creator community. In alignment with our values, any artist propagating divisive content has no home on our platform.”

As a result, the platform announced that it has taken down his songs from its music library.

It added, “With this in mind, we have taken down songs by the artist Shubh from our in-app music library. We are dedicated to providing our community with joyful moments that reflect our world.”

Earlier, in the day, Shubh’s India tour was cancelled following mounting anger amongst Indian citizens against the Khalistani supporter. Online event ticketing website BookMyShow took to X to notify its users about the refund of the ticket amount to those who paid for the concert.

Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's… — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 20, 2023

The development came just hours after netizens were trending the hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow on the social media platform X.

Notably, his shows were scheduled from the 23rd to the 25th of September at Cordelia Cruises in Mumbai.

Earlier on 19 September, another Indian brand boAt had announced its decision to withdraw its sponsorship from Shubh’s India tour.

On 19 September, Indian consumer electronic brand boAt withdrew its sponsorship for Shubh’s concert

Moreover, on 16 September, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers in Mumbai removed posters of his concert calling for the organisers to cancel the event. The BJYM categorically stated that there is no place for any Khalistan supporter in this country.

On 23 March 2023, Shubhneet Singh posted a story on his Instagram account captioned “Pray for Punjab” showing a distorted map of India. He posted a photo of the map without the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and North-eastern states. The Canadian singer did this at a time when the Punjab Police was on the lookout to nab Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh. Shubh had openly supported Khalistani elements at the time.

Moreover, cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also unfollowed the Khalistani supporter on Instagram. The cancellation of the Canadian singer’s event in India, sends a message that Indians are no longer ready to let ‘celebrities’ get away with disrespecting the country.