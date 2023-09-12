On Monday (September 11), actor Naseeruddin Shah cried foul over the overwhelming response of the audience to Hindu-centric movies such as ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story.’

While speaking to Free Press Journal, he claimed, “Now the more jingoist you are the more popular you become, because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies.”

“What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about, it’s disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular…” Naseeruddin Shah lamented.

He blamed the audience for not supporting the films made by like-minded directors such as Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta. Shah claimed that the trio are known for portraying the ‘truth of our times.’

The controversial actor said, “Hundred years later people will see Bheed and they will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium which could do that.”

“So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on, it’s frightening where filmmakers are being coopted into making films which praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend,” he brazened it out.

Naseeruddin Shah rants against The Kerala Story, invokes Nazi Germany

However, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken against Hindu-centric movies that have received overwhelming responses from audiences. Earlier, Shah dubbed such movies as propaganda and claimed that the success of these movies is a “dangerous trend”.

Comparing the situation to Nazi Germany, the actor said, “On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community.”

Going further, he added, “So many master filmmakers in Germany left the place, came to Hollywood, and made movies there. The same thing seems to be happening here. Either stay on the right side, be neutral or pro-establishment.”