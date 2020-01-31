Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Flimmaker Hansal Mehta asks Vivek Agnhihotri to become a Muslim to understand Islam
News Reports

Flimmaker Hansal Mehta asks Vivek Agnhihotri to become a Muslim to understand Islam

Vivek Agnihotri was clearly not off the mark considering the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh, Sharjeel Imam, has recently been arrested for wanting to break India up. In fact, one has to remember that even slogans like Jinnah Waali Azadi were raised in Shaheen Bagh. 

OpIndia Staff
Flimmaker Hansal Mehta asks Vivek Agnhihotri to become a Muslim to understand Islam
Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri
Engagements468

Earlier today, news surfaced that a woman missing from Meerut’s Partapur area was finally found by the police. The woman was missing from Saturday. As per reports, the police have arrested a man named Shahzad for the alleged kidnapping. Interestingly, the search for the woman led the police to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the place where Muslims have been protestings against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month.

A man named Shahzad was arrested and the woman was recovered when Partapur police traced the accused Shahzad to Shaheen Bagh. After an initial inquiry and the woman’s statement, the police had arrested Shahzad. The family has accused forced conversion to Islam.

Read: Missing woman from Meerut recovered from Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested, family alleges forced conversion attempt

- Ad - - article resumes -

Reacting to that report, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said that Shaheen Bagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals.

Vivek Agnihotri was clearly not off the mark considering the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh, Sharjeel Imam, has recently been arrested for wanting to break India up. In fact, one has to remember that even slogans like Jinnah Waali Azadi were raised in Shaheen Bagh.

The secularists, however, don’t really like the listen to the truth, especially when the truth is about their perpetual victimhood bearers.

Read: From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet and called him a hate-monger. However, the most shocking part was that Hansal Mehta asked Vivek Agnihotri to convert to Islam to understand what the religion stands for.

Ironically, Hansal Mehta saying that Agnihotri should convert to Islam to understand the religion is also not off the mark since conversion, forced or otherwise, is at the heart of the religion.

Also interestingly, there are enough sources and “actions” of the Muslim community in the name of their religion for anyone to really understand what the religion is all about.

Either way, the perpetual victimhood that is peddled for the Muslim community is staggering on its own and guilt-tripping Hindus to convert to Islam to “understand” the religion or to show solidarity with the perpetual victims seems to be becoming a norm.

Read: NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

Liberals seem to have finally abandoned the domain of political disagreement and crossed over into the realm of the insane. In the wake of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the pending NRC, earlier, an article published on the leftist website, Countercurrents, claimed that Hindus must show solidarity with Muslims in India by converting to Islam.

In this context, the prominence of slogans of La Ilaha Illallah, the Islamic Shahada which means “There is no god but Allah”, acquires a whole new significance. It appears that at least certain sections of the leftist brigade are actually considering converting to Islam and perhaps expecting others to do so to prove that they are not “bigots”.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa riots, shaheen bagh protests, shaheen bagh, shaheen bagh updates, shaheen bagh news

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Days before George Soros launched attack against India, his NGO Open Society Foundations filed plea in Delhi HC against Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns 'children of Godse' of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

Fear Allah, Worship him alone: Watch, as Islamic cleric warns ‘children of Godse’ of China like fate where people are dying of Corona virus

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,598FansLike
227,370FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com