Flimmaker Hansal Mehta asks Vivek Agnhihotri to become a Muslim to understand Islam

Earlier today, news surfaced that a woman missing from Meerut’s Partapur area was finally found by the police. The woman was missing from Saturday. As per reports, the police have arrested a man named Shahzad for the alleged kidnapping. Interestingly, the search for the woman led the police to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the place where Muslims have been protestings against the Citizenship Amendment Act for over a month.

A man named Shahzad was arrested and the woman was recovered when Partapur police traced the accused Shahzad to Shaheen Bagh. After an initial inquiry and the woman’s statement, the police had arrested Shahzad. The family has accused forced conversion to Islam.

Read: Missing woman from Meerut recovered from Shaheen Bagh, accused Shahzad arrested, family alleges forced conversion attempt

Reacting to that report, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said that Shaheen Bagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals.

#ShaheenBagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals like pickpockets, mobile thieves, drug-peddlers. All kinds of illegal activities are flourishing there. I wonder why Delhi citizens are tolerating this?https://t.co/i8DmPNzNko — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 31, 2020

Vivek Agnihotri was clearly not off the mark considering the mastermind of Shaheen Bagh, Sharjeel Imam, has recently been arrested for wanting to break India up. In fact, one has to remember that even slogans like Jinnah Waali Azadi were raised in Shaheen Bagh.

The secularists, however, don’t really like the listen to the truth, especially when the truth is about their perpetual victimhood bearers.

Read: From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta responded to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet and called him a hate-monger. However, the most shocking part was that Hansal Mehta asked Vivek Agnihotri to convert to Islam to understand what the religion stands for.

Unfortunately twitter has become a haven for hate-mongering cowards like you. I sincerely hope you get converted to Islam and you get to understand what the religion really stands for. In fact i wish you’d first understand Hinduism so that you do not continue tarnishing it. https://t.co/W6LxflODUf — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2020

Ironically, Hansal Mehta saying that Agnihotri should convert to Islam to understand the religion is also not off the mark since conversion, forced or otherwise, is at the heart of the religion.

Also interestingly, there are enough sources and “actions” of the Muslim community in the name of their religion for anyone to really understand what the religion is all about.

Either way, the perpetual victimhood that is peddled for the Muslim community is staggering on its own and guilt-tripping Hindus to convert to Islam to “understand” the religion or to show solidarity with the perpetual victims seems to be becoming a norm.

Read: NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

Liberals seem to have finally abandoned the domain of political disagreement and crossed over into the realm of the insane. In the wake of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the pending NRC, earlier, an article published on the leftist website, Countercurrents, claimed that Hindus must show solidarity with Muslims in India by converting to Islam.

In this context, the prominence of slogans of La Ilaha Illallah, the Islamic Shahada which means “There is no god but Allah”, acquires a whole new significance. It appears that at least certain sections of the leftist brigade are actually considering converting to Islam and perhaps expecting others to do so to prove that they are not “bigots”.