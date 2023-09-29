While the Pakistani players were welcomed warmly and offered hospitality that their home country could only dream of, Cricket Pakistan, a Pakistani sports news website, published an article about how the Pakistani players are meeting their daily protein requirements given the “unavailability” of beef in India.

The article titled World Cup 2023: Pakistan team’s diverse food menu revealed, read: In a country where beef is not available for all the participating teams, Pakistan has devised a diverse menu to meet their daily protein requirements, relying on chicken, mutton, and fish.”

Taking to X, Cricket Pakistan posted, “With beef not available to all the 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan team’s diet chart is made up of a diverse menu to meet their daily protein requirements.”

The audacity of the Pakistani media outlet to subtly mock the cow-worshipping Hindu majority of India and assert that Pakistani players mostly rely on beef to meet their daily protein requirements is amusing, given how recently the country was struggling for even basic food items like wheat flour due to a food crisis and inflation. Several cases of violence during food distribution drives were also reported, with Pakistani “awam” battling to obtain a bag of flour rather than beef.

One wonders if the Pakistan Cricket Board can afford even beef without the money obtained from begging before the IMF and China.

In response to Cricket Pakistan’s said X post, the Indian netizens dropped hilarious comments giving a reality check to the delusional Pakistani media outlet.

An X user wrote, “Respect the culture of a country you’re visiting. Did you guys serve pork to England, Australia or the New Zealand cricket team when they visited you??? Obvs NO. So what all this drama for?? You guys acting like these players are prince of England royal family or something. Few days ago they was struggling to get paid from PCB & even getting low rate match fees. They just received a welcome yesterday & today their media thinks they are some superstars. If someone is giving your players respect learn to digest it.”

Another one wrote, “Who is handling this account? Can’t even respect the culture of a country that indirectly taunting it and mentioning it.”

One “Dr. Liberal” advised Cricket Pakistan to be “thankful to Allah that they are getting good food in India, otherwise in Pakistan, they would not even get Rotis.”

Another X user wrote, “Man, I swear, most of us do not even want y’all to come here.”

Meanwhile, a Pakistani netizen taunted the media outlet for its disgraceful journalism and wrote, “Amazing sports journalism. Next topic, Babar chai mein kitni sugar leta hai?”

One Devi Prasad Rao wrote, “Disrespecting the sentiments of others, including your unnecessarily gracious hosts, comes naturally to Pakistanis! In fond remembrance of @TarekFatah “How does one nation produce so many rectums?”

While many Indian netizens took a “pork” jibe at the Pakistani media, one Prashant Jaiswal shared a Pakistani media report about Arab countries asking Pakistan not to send beggars disguised as pilgrims as 90% of beggars caught are Pakistanis.

Notably, while India offered a warm welcome to the Pakistani cricket team, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf insinuated that India is a “dusman Mulk” (enemy nation) during a media interaction on Thursday. “Mera maksad ye hi hai ki hamaare players ka morale up rehna chahiye, jab ye dushman mulk me khelne jaaye, ya kahi bhi jaaye jaha competition ho raha hai. (I just want my players to be in high morale when they are in the enemy nation, or anywhere in the world, to take part in the competition),” the PCB chairman said.

Pakistan’s World Cup participation has been fraught with complications. After months of uncertainty, the team gained permission from the government to fly to India. This scenario was worsened further by India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for this year’s Asia Cup. Despite the fact that former PCB chairman Najam Sethi ‘threatened’ not to send the Pakistani squad to India for the World Cup, their players are here.

Notably, Pakistan will play the Netherlands in the opening match on October 6 in Hyderabad. The World Cup commences with defending champion England facing off against New Zealand, the last edition’s runner-up, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will embark on their World Cup campaign against the five-time winners Australia on October 8 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In this year’s event, a total of 10 teams are participating. Each team will compete against all others, and the top four teams will progress to the semi-finals.