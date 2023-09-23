On Saturday (September 23), PM Modi arrived in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi to launch a slew of development projects including laying the foundation stone of an International cricket stadium in Ganjari, Varanasi.

Speaking at foundation stone laying ceremony of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. It will help popularise sports and nurture sporting talent among youngsters. https://t.co/mcWhBvdTr7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2023

The design of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva. Evidently, the roof covers in the newly constructed stadium will be crescent-shaped, its floodlights will resemble the shape of a trident, it will have ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. Moreover, one of the structures will be shaped like a ‘damru’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, as well as officials from BCCI including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah, also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

#WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar with PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath at the event to mark the foundation stone laying of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/TjgIHNrelD — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Varanasi bound. Great to be amongst Greats and colleagues for Mumbai and India. Just a few international runs and wickets there. Pic of a lifetime. Gr8 memories. @sachin_rt @BCCI 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/AowpVZ2l1C — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 23, 2023

In a press statement, the Uttar Pradesh government highlighted that it has spent Rs 121 crores on land acquisition for the construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Additionally, the Cricketing body BCCI will spend Rs 330 crores on the stadium’s construction.

Here is a glimpse of the International Cricket Stadium to be built in Varanasi!



PM @narendramodi lays the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/SK1LqCyJ9R — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 23, 2023

This will be Uttar Pradesh’s third international cricket stadium after Kanpur and Lucknow and it will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for the cricket stadium, PM Modi is also slated to address a rally of women supporters and speak about the women’s reservation bill passed by the Parliament granting 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

बाबा विश्वनाथ की नगरी काशी में आज होने जा रहे इन कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने को लेकर बहुत उत्सुक हूं। इन परियोजनाओं से वाराणसी के साथ-साथ पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश की विकास यात्रा में और तेजी आएगी।



आज दोपहर करीब 1:30 बजे वाराणसी में एक भव्य अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम की आधारशिला… https://t.co/cen2qrqsue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2023

At the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, PM Modi is also slated to inaugurate 16 newly constructed Atal Residential Schools and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023.

As per the official statement, the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of Kashi has led to the conceptualisation of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav.

More than 37,000 people across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, instrumental playing, nukkad natak, dancing, etc. participated in the Mahotsav.

PM Modi will also dedicate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crores.

These 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers, and orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of these Vidyalayas is to provide quality education and help in the holistic development of Children.

Every school is built on a 10-15 acre campus featuring classrooms, a sports ground, recreational spaces, a mini auditorium, a hostel complex, a mess, and residential apartments for staff members. The long-term goal for these residential schools is to house up to 1,000 students in each.