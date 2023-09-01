Shocking details have emerged in the case pertaining to the killing of a 16-year-old Hindu boy Satyam Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj wherein he was allegedly beaten up by some Muslim youths on August 28 for protesting against the harassment of her sister. As reported earlier, although the police denied the harassment charges as well as the communal angle, an FIR has been registered against four accused including Mohammad Yusuf, the head (Pradhan) of Kheri village under Koraon tehsil.

The cousin sister of the deceased victim Satyam Sharma has opened up about the village head Mohammad Yusuf’s role in the incident. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the girl has alleged that while her brother was getting brutally thrashed by accused Turkpura mohalla resident Muslim youths, she had begged before the village head Mohammad Yusuf to intervene and protect her brother, however, Yusuf refused to help her. Moreover, he kicked the girl and walked away. The girl lamented over her brother’s death saying that if somebody had intervened, her brother would have been alive today.

Reportedly, the boys accused of harassment are also from Mohammad Yusuf’s house. It is also notable that many criminal cases are already registered against Mohammad Yusuf.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, several locals claimed that after Mohammad Yusuf became the Gram Pradhan (village head), the confidence of the local Muslims increased. The locals alleged that Yusuf has been involved in violence in the past, additionally, as he is a powerful goon and has a “setting” with the police as well nobody dares to oppose or file a complaint against him.

Furthermore, the locals alleged that since Kheri village mainly has Hindu residents while in Turkpurwa across the road, Muslims form the majority, there is always an India-Pakistan border-like situation.

Shocking revelations have been made in the FIR registered against the accused persons. The FIR mentions that Satyam Sharma’s sister was harassed in the school (Parmanand Inter College) and the accused had threatened to kill Satyam after he opposed his sister’s harassment. One of the accused had harassed Satyam Sharma’s sister inside the school premises, to this, Satyam intervened and opposed the act. Subsequently, the accused youths threatened to kill him. Later, when Satyam was returning to his home, Mohammad Yusuf along with other accused persons attacked Satyam with sticks and sharp weapons outside his house leaving the 10th standard student dead.

Earlier it was reported that the victim’s relatives had alleged that Satyam’s sister was harassed inside the school premises as well, however, Manoj Pandey, manager of Parmanand Inter College, has said that acting “on the complaint, he called the youths and explained to them.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Rajesh Pandey, the principal of the school in question said that several miscreants sit near a makeshift shop (Gumti) in Turkpurwa and harass and pass cheap comments against the schoolgirls passing by. “The girls had even complained about this after coming to school. The Kheri police were informed, that they had arrived here as well, but the miscreants are adamant,” Principal Rajesh Pandey said adding that many parents discontinued the education of their daughters fearing harassment they would face in Turkpurwa on their way to the school.

Bhaskar report suggests that the girls in Turkpurwa have been living in an atmosphere of terror and persistent harassment for nearly a decade. The girls who should be holding their heads high, educating and empowering themselves are compelled to go to and return from the school with their heads down and fear in hearts. Moreover, anyone who dares to oppose this, is publicly thrashed by the goons in Turkpurwa, which is mainly a Muslim-dominated area.

Meanwhile, the SHO and Kheri station in charge have reportedly been suspended. So far, five persons have been taken into the police custody. The police have filed an FIR against Mohammad Yusuf and several other unidentified people under sections 34, 302, 324, 354 and 506 of the IPC. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the FIR. In a statement, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma stated that a total of five accused, including some minors have been taken into custody.

Reacting to the incident, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged that Satyam Sharma’s killing was a well-planned conspiracy directed at instigating the local Hindus. The VHP has also demanded bulldozer action against the properties belonging to the perpetrators in addition to Rs 20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.