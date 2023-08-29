Satyam Sharma, 16, was beaten to death in Kheri village of Koraon tehsil of Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh. He was a student of 10th standard. Relatives claim that he was beaten up for protesting against the harassment of her cousin sister. However, the police have denied the harassment charge.

Dainik Jagran quoted DCP Santosh Meena as saying that the student was beaten up after a brawl in school, which led to his death. Dainik Bhaskar, quoting ACP Rajeev Yadav, has termed the allegation of harassment as wrong. The bereaved have reportedly submitted a complaint against the known accused. FIR has been registered against four accused including the village head Mohammad Yusuf. Search for the accused is underway.

The incident is of 28 August 2023. Satyam Sharma, a student of Parmanand Inter College, was returning with his cousin after school break. His sister was allegedly harassed by some students from the Muslim community in Turkpurwa locality. Two of the accused are also said to be students of this school.

Satyam was trying to protect his sister who was being physically harassed by the accused. She kept urging for help but bystanders turned mute spectators (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

Allegedly, when Satyam objected to the eve-teasing, he was thrashed with a stick. He was hit so brutally that he fell unconscious to the ground. Meanwhile, his sister kept pleading for help, but no one came forward. He was later taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Satyam Sharma was a resident of Puradalu village. His sister said, “We were both going home after school closed on Monday. In Turkpurwa mohalla, students from the same village and another community studying in our school held my hand. Tried to pull me. When I shouted, my brother confronted him. After that they attacked my brother. Hit him with a bat till he fell on the ground. The assailants then ran away while making threats.”

The incident reportedly took place in front of the house of village head Mohammad Yusuf. He did not help Satyam’s sister even after pleading. The boys accused of harassment are also reportedly from Yusuf’s house. Many criminal cases are already registered against Mohammad Yusuf.

The family was accompanied by locals who blocked the streets in protest (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

Tensions gripped the area as the matter pertained to two communities. Angry villagers blocked a four-way street for 9 hours at Kheri intersection. Top officials had also come to the spot to bring the situation under control. According to the victim’s relatives, Satyam’s sister was earlier harassed in the school as well. Then he complained about it to the school management.

On the other hand, Manoj Pandey, manager of Parmanand Inter College, has said that acting “on the complaint, he called the youths and explained to them. The local police have also been asked many times regarding the deployment of police during the holidays.”

Police tried to placate the bereaved who were protesting till post midnight (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

VIDEO | Angry locals stage protest after a Class 10 student was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute with fellow students in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday.



The incident took place when the boy was returning from college with his cousin sister, who studies in the same… pic.twitter.com/5DGVPBbugA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2023

This brutal murder of a Hindu student at the hands of Muslims comes at a time when the news of a Muzaffarnagar teacher making students slap another student has been sensationalised using communal angles even as the police, and the family of the student have denied any religious angle in the case.

The teacher, Tripti Tyagi, and the school have been pulled up by the administration. The case has been used by the Islamist ecosystem to target Hindus even as cases like the lynching of Satyam Sharma by Muslims are blatantly dismissed by the mainstream media.