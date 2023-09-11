Monday, September 11, 2023
HomeNews Reports'I wanted to hurt him': Shoaib Akhtar heard saying how he bowled to cause...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

‘I wanted to hurt him’: Shoaib Akhtar heard saying how he bowled to cause life-threatening injury to Sachin Tendulkar, had done it to Dhoni too

Shoaib Akhtar made the contentious claims during an interview with Sportskeeda in June 2022.

OpIndia Staff
'I wanted to hurt him': Shoaib Akhtar seen saying how he bowled to cause life-threatening injury to Sachin Tendulkar, had done it to Dhoni too
SHoaib Akhtar (left), Sachin tendulkar (right), images via Sportskeeda and Reuters
10

On Sunday (September 10), a video of Shoaib Akhtar went viral on social media wherein he was heard boasting about his deliberate attempt to cause life-threatening injury to former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“I want to reveal this today that I really wanted to injure Sachin in that match…I was determined to hurt Sachin at any cost in that match…And I kept at it although Inzamam-ul-Haq asked to bowl in front of the wickets,” the former Pakistani pacer confessed to his ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour.’

Without any visible signs of remorse, he continued, “So I deliberately hit on his helmet and even thought that he (Sachin) would be dead…I saw the replay and found that the ball hit on his forehead…I then tried to injure him again.”

Shoaib Akhtar was talking about the infamous 3rd Test match played between India and Pakistan at the National Stadium in 2006. He made the contentious claims during an interview with Sportskeeda in June 2022. A clip of the interview has now gone viral on social media.

Shoaib Akhtar confesses to deliberately bowling a beamer to MS Dhoni

This was not the first time that the former Pakistani pacer had confessed to deliberately hurting Indian players during a cricket match.

While talking to Sports Tak in October 2021, Shoaib Akhtar conceded that he intentionally bowled a ‘deadly beamer’ to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the Faisalabad Test match between India and Pakistan in 2006.

The Pakistani pacer said, “I had made the same mistake with Dhoni in Faisalabad. I had thrown a beamer at him intentionally. Dhoni is such a nice guy and I respect him. I felt very bad about it. Yes, he is a good player who hit me for a few runs. Why did I decide to attack him (with a beamer)? If the ball would have hit Dhoni, he would have been grievously hurt (do-teen-paanch) in 2005 itself.”

It must be mentioned that bowling a beamer is illegal during a cricket match. In the said delivery, the ball does not bounce and is tossed high by the bowler. Such a delivery has the chance of causing fatal head and facial injuries to a batsman.

While most of such beamers are delivered mistakenly, Shoaik Akhtar did it intentionally despite being fully aware of the possible consequences. A no-ball is awarded and the bowler gets a warning from the umpire.

On repeating the same offence during the match, he can be barred from bowling in the rest of the match.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,580FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com