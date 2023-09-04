Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBCCI ruining Indian cricket? Rohan Gavaskar shuts down Pakistani troll for spreading false quotes...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial MediaSports
Updated:

BCCI ruining Indian cricket? Rohan Gavaskar shuts down Pakistani troll for spreading false quotes of Sunil Gavaskar

The troll account was seen making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community and posting objectionable cartoons, showing Hindus eating 'sh*t' while sporting 'vibhuti' and 'bindi.'

OpIndia Staff
BCCI ruining Indian cricket? Rohan Gavaskar shuts down Pakistani troll for spreading false quotes of Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar and tweet by Rohan gavaskar, image via HT
17

On Monday (September 4), Rohan Gavaskar took to X (formerly Twitter) to debunk fake claims attributed to his father Sunil Gavaskar by a Hinduphobic, Pakistani troll account.

The former cricketer dismissed the fake news that Sunil Gavaskar supposedly slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ‘politicising’ the game of cricket during an interview with NDTV.

In a tweet, Rohan Gavaskar said, “This is a completely fabricated statement attributed to my father. He hasn’t made this statement and someone is just trying to create mischief. It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would use his name to get more engagement. Please retweet so that the truth prevails”

He further added, “He (Sunil Gavaskar) is under contract with India today so he wouldn’t speak to Ndtv anyway!.” The fake news was disseminated on X (formerly Twitter) by a Pakistan-based troll account named ‘Hassan’ (@hi_hassan). He boasts of 6000 followers on the platform.

Two days earlier on Saturday (September 2), Hassan falsely claimed, “Sunil Gavaskar on NDTV: It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicizing, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket. BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it.”

He further added, “Sunil Gavaskar putting his retirement life on line in front of 1.2 billion mob-lynchers is highly appreciated. Hope his media contracts aren’t affected after speaking truth on national television.” Hassan also shared a screenshot, highlighting how former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry liked his tweet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Hassan

A quick glance at the profile of the troll reveals that he is based in Pakistan. “VPN speeds in Pakistan,” Hassan had tweeted on May 10 this year.

He was also seen making derogatory remarks against the Hindu community and posting objectionable cartoons, showing Hindus eating ‘sh*t’ while sporting ‘vibhuti’ and ‘bindi.’

Screengrab of the Hinduphobic tweets by Hassan

In September 2020, former ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was falsely accused of making sexist remarks against actress, Anushka Sharma. He was referring to a video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing on top of their residence during the Coronavirus lockdown.

His comments were later taken out of context and presented in an unsavoury manner by vicious trolls on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSunil Gavaskar bcci, rohan gavaskar fact check, rohan gavaskar bcci, sunil fgavaskar bcci politicizing cricket
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,004FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com