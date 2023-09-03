On Sunday (September 3), the fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked fake news peddled by The Wire regarding the compensation provided to a BSF Jawan, who was killed in action in Manipur.

PIB informed that the family of the said BSF personnel, Ranjit Yadav, had already received the ₹16 lakh compensation, which was guaranteed under the ‘Golden Jubilee Seema Prahari Kalyan Kavach Yojana.’

“The Wire has claimed that martyred BSF Jawan Ranjit Yadav’s family has not received any compensation. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is #Fake. Family of late BSF Jawan received the entitled compensation from Golden Jubilee Seema Prahari Kalyan Kavach Yojana of ₹ 16 lakh,” it emphasised.

On Friday (September 1), the leftist propaganda outlet published a contentious report (archive) wherein it claimed, “Border Security Forces jawan Ranjit Yadav’s family still awaits any compensation from the Union and state governments.”

The article, written by one Yaqut Ali, further alleged, “Kaushalya had approached the Manipur government twice for compensation. But says that she hasn’t received any money, from either the state government or the Union government, yet.”

Last year, The Wire published a series of fake stories related to Tek Fog (a non-existent app that the leftist propaganda outlet claimed was used by the BJP to spread disinformation).

Later, it was forced to withhold the stories and formally retract them after it came to light that they were based on fabricated evidence. The Wire management blamed the fallout of their propaganda on one of their scribes named Devesh Kumar.