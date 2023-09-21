On Wednesday, September 20, a 25-year-old man named Mohammed Asim killed the grandfather of a girl he had gone to meet in the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Asim stabbed Ayesha Noor’s grandfather Ghulam Ahmed multiple times after he saw and rebuked him at his house in Jhajhwa village late Tuesday night.

According to police, Mohammed Asim was allegedly stalking the girl and arrived at her home in Jhajhwa village under Hanswar police station precinct with his accomplices. In addition to stabbing her 70-year-old grandfather, he injured the girl and her parents. Police said that both Asim and Ghulam Ahmed were rushed to the hospital after UP 112 and a police team arrived, however, the two were declared brought dead.

Hanswar SHO Arun Saroj said that accused Mohammed Asim demanded to see Ayesha adding that Asim was pressurising Ayesha to marry him. However, Ghulam Ahmad refused to allow him to meet Ayesha, agitated by this, Asim stabbed the 70-year-old. As Ghulam Ahmad screamed, Asim’s aide Salman who was waiting outside the house fled the spot.

Reportedly, Asim and Ayesha were in a relationship, however, the two had broken up a month ago. The girl told the accused that she was getting married. Despite the breakup, Asim continued to allegedly harass the girl.

The police said that an FIR was registered against Asim and Salman on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father Hilal Ahmad. The accused duo was booked under 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (causing hurt by use of dangerous weapon) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Range Inspector General (IG) Praveen Kumar said that Mohammed Asim (some reports say Azim) entered the girl’s house on Tuesday-Wednesday midnight at around 1:30 am while his accomplices waited outside for security. IG Kumar said that initial investigation suggests that Asim did not forcibly enter the girl’s house adding that somebody opened the door for him. However, as the girl’s family members noticed an intruder inside their home, they confronted Asim. Following this, Mohammed Asim stabbed the girl’s grandfather multiple times and injured the girl’s mother Tehsib Fatima and father Hilal Ahmad as well.

IG Kumar further informed that the local villagers soon gathered at the spot and caught hold of him. Asim was then tied to a pillar and thrashed resulting in his death. Meanwhile, the three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a district hospital.