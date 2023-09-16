In the Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, a schoolgirl died an unfortunate death after she met with a road accident while she was returning home from school on Saturday, September 16. The horrifying incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when a youth allegedly belonging to ‘a particular community’ attempted to molest her while she was riding her cycle, causing her to fall on the road and get hit by another bike passing by. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Based on the CCTV footage and information gathered from the eyewitnesses, the police arrested the accused. An investigation has been launched in the case, the Ambedkarnagar police took to X to inform.

The matter pertains to the Hirapur market area falling under the jurisdiction of the Hanswar police station in Ambedkar Nagar, UP. The victim was identified as Nainsi Patel, a native of Barhi Aidilpur in the Hanswar police station area. The 17-year-old victim was studying at Ramraji Inter College in Haripur.

Notably, the reports that emerged initially said that Nancy was returning from her school on her bicycle. Suddenly a speeding bike approaching from Tanda town in Ambedkar Nagar district collided with her cycle in the Hirapur market area, killing her instantly. The bystanders quickly caught hold of the biker and handed him over to the police. The police took him into custody and also impounded his bike.

Later, CCTV footage from the area emerged, revealing what had truly occurred. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, clearly shows the deceased schoolgirl and one of her friends, who were in their school uniforms, riding back on their respective cycles. They are spotted riding on the left side of the road when suddenly, a speeding bike approaches them from behind. The pillion rider grabs the victim’s dupatta and then the bike speeds away. The girl loses her balance as a result of the impact, and her cycle drifts to the middle of the road. At that very instance, another bike coming from behind collides with the girl’s cycle and she falls on the road. It was reported that the girl died on the spot.

It is reported that the student was frequently harassed by these ‘samuday vishesh’ youths on her way to and from school. The deceased girl had also complained to her parents about this.