On Tuesday (September 26), the charred body of a woman was discovered in the Gobindapur area in Swaranpur in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per a report by India Today, the victim was identified as Somayya Akhtar Briahti. Originally from Dhaka in Bangladesh, she used to work at a beauty parlour in Mumbai.

The partially burnt body of the woman was found by locals when they went out to pluck flowers in the nearby field. Reportedly, her hands were tied to a stick with ropes and a scarf was placed on her face before setting the body on fire.

बंगाल उत्तर 24 परगना में एक लड़की का अपहरण, रेप और हत्या के बाद शरीर बांधकर चेहरा जला दिया गया। क्या संवेदनाएं मर चुकी हैं? ये वीडियो रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला है। आज भी महिलाओं को समाज का हिस्सा नहीं बल्कि एक शरीर और चेहरे से ही तौला जाता है। हैवानियत की प्रतियोगिता चल रही है। pic.twitter.com/15AEJ41PeF — Ritika Chandola (@RitikaChandola) September 29, 2023

In a disturbing video that went viral on social media, the charred body of the victim could be seen lying on the field. The victim was covered in a pool of blood while smoke was seen emitting from her completely burnt face.

On receiving information about the matter, the police reached the crime spot and sent the body for autopsy. The incident created an atmosphere of fear among the local residents.

According to India Today, the police conducted a probe into the matter and arrested an accused named Nasher Mills in connection to the case. The man has confessed to the murder of Somayya Akhtar Briahti.

This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal.



Tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition, was found in a pool of blood from an orchard close to the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas.



But Mamata Banerjee won’t utter… pic.twitter.com/QIIJyiNGN5 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 29, 2023

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal. Tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition, was found in a pool of blood from an orchard close to the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas.”

“But Mamata Banerjee won’t utter a word. It won’t be a surprise if criminals, patronised by the TMC, involved in women trafficking, are behind this. But then it would mean a silent burial to the tragic death,” he added.

Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of “I.N.D.I Alliance” will come in the way?” Malviya further inquired.



