Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Charred body of Bangladeshi woman found in North 24 Parganas, accused Nasher...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Charred body of Bangladeshi woman found in North 24 Parganas, accused Nasher Mills arrested

Accused Nasher Mills has confessed to the murder of Somayya Akhtar Briahti.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Charred body of Bangladeshi woman found in North 24 Parganas, accused Nasher Mills arrested
Burnt body of the victim, images via X/ Amit Malviya
22

On Tuesday (September 26), the charred body of a woman was discovered in the Gobindapur area in Swaranpur in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per a report by India Today, the victim was identified as Somayya Akhtar Briahti. Originally from Dhaka in Bangladesh, she used to work at a beauty parlour in Mumbai.

The partially burnt body of the woman was found by locals when they went out to pluck flowers in the nearby field. Reportedly, her hands were tied to a stick with ropes and a scarf was placed on her face before setting the body on fire.

In a disturbing video that went viral on social media, the charred body of the victim could be seen lying on the field. The victim was covered in a pool of blood while smoke was seen emitting from her completely burnt face.

On receiving information about the matter, the police reached the crime spot and sent the body for autopsy. The incident created an atmosphere of fear among the local residents.

According to India Today, the police conducted a probe into the matter and arrested an accused named Nasher Mills in connection to the case. The man has confessed to the murder of Somayya Akhtar Briahti.

In a tweet, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “This is the situation of law and order in West Bengal. Tied-up body of a young woman with her throat slit and face charred beyond recognition, was found in a pool of blood from an orchard close to the India-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas.”

“But Mamata Banerjee won’t utter a word. It won’t be a surprise if criminals, patronised by the TMC, involved in women trafficking, are behind this. But then it would mean a silent burial to the tragic death,” he added.

Will Rahul Gandhi, who is quick to shed crocodile tears, when politically expedient, castigate Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in West Bengal? Or compulsion of “I.N.D.I Alliance” will come in the way?” Malviya further inquired.


  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsburnt body North 24 parganas, Bangladeshi burnt body West Bengal, Somayya Akhtar Briahti. Nasher Mills
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com