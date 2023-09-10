A video of six-time Congress MLA KP Singh ‘Kakkaju’ from the Pichhore seat of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh is making the rounds on social media in which he passed an extremely controversial statement about women. He made offensive comments regarding the young wives of old spouses in this widely shared footage.

He claimed that such females have illicit relationships and other men warm their beds at night. Their husbands can’t satisfy them sexually and things get beyond their control, he claimed. The clip is reportedly of a public meeting in Pichhore assembly constituency.

The lawmaker alleged, “I have observed many individuals who marry in their old age. At first, they feel pleased that a wife has come into the house, but then she feels that her husband is good for nothing.” He further added that other men start coming to their homes and the elderly husband thinks, “Because I am old and have no control over myself, I am neither able to stop my wife nor say anything.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh spokesperson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Pichhore Congress MLA KP Singh is abusing women and using such language in public. It shows the poor mentality of Congress. This thinking of Congress leaders is reflected in incidents like Bhanwari Devi, Sarla Mishra, the Bobby murder case and the Tandoor incident.”

पिछोर कांग्रेस विधायक के पी सिंह महिलाओं को अपशब्द बोल रहे हैं सार्वजनिक रूप से इस तरह कि भाषा का प्रयोग करना कांग्रेस की निकृष्ट मानसिकता को प्रदर्शित कर रहा है। कांग्रेस नेताओं की यही सोच भँवरी देवी, सरला मिश्रा, बॉबी मर्डर केस और तंदूर कांड जैसे प्रकरणों में परिभूत होती है। pic.twitter.com/qkDjCvJl4p — Shivam Shukla 🇮🇳 (@ishivamind) September 9, 2023

Notably, the video is believed to be two to three days old. According to some accounts, KP Singh frequently makes similar statements which become viral on social media.

Now, the Congress leader has released a clip and provided his explanation on the matter after it gained traction on social media. He argued that his statement is being distorted on online platforms and that his opposition’s supporters are misusing it. He voiced, “My request to everyone is that I have neither made nor have any intention of uttering any such statement. I respect all women and if anyone has been hurt by my comment, I apologise.”