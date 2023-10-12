On 11th October (local time), Air Canada announced that they removed the pilot, identified as Mostafa Ezzo, for giving genocidal calls to kill Jews. Ezzo was grounded earlier after screenshots of his objectionable social media posts went viral.

In a post on X, Air Canada said, “We can confirm the pilot in question no longer works for Air Canada, following the process initiated on Monday.”

Mostafa was grounded on 10th October by Air Canada pending investigation into his controversial social media posts calling for genocide of Jews. In one of his stories, Mostafa was wearing the Palestinian flag on his uniform. In another photograph, he was seen holding a placard that read, “Israel, Hitler is proud of you”. In another photograph, he was seen holding a placard with a figure throwing the Israeli flag in the dustbin with the caption “Keep the world clean”. In another story, he wrote, “f*ck you, Israel. Burn in Hell.”

According to a report in the Toronto Sun, the action was taken after concerns about the social media posts allegedly containing profane commentary about Israel from the pilot. Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told the Toronto Star, “We did this because this individual’s opinions and publications on social media do not represent Air Canada’s views in any way.” He added, “This person has never been authorised to speak publicly while identifying themselves as an Air Canada employee.” Mostafa’s Instagram page has been deactivated. It is unclear if he did it himself or if he was deplatformed by Instagram.

Israel-Hamas war

On 7th October (local time), the terrorist organisation Hamas launched a brutal terror attack on Israeli soil. Over 1,200 people were killed in the attack. Paragliders and vehicle-borne Hamas terrorists wielding automatic weapons barged inside the border walls and attacked civilians, residential communities, and even a music festival in Southern Israel. In response to the brutal terrorist attack on Israel that killed over 900 civilians and wounded over 2,500 others, Israel has declared war on Hamas and has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for 3 days now.

The US and other NATO nations have declared support for Israel. Hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. Hamas has massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel. Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. The exact number of hostages is unknown.