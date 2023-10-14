A person from Minnesota, who protested against Israeli military actions in Gaza, along with her husband (the son of Holocaust survivors), were tragically killed by Hamas terrorists at a kibbutz near the Gaza border, known for its association with the militants’ violent acts.

Cindy Flash, aged 67, and Igal Flash, aged 66, were killed in a secure room within their residence in Kfar Aza, a once idyllic farming community that was tragically transformed into a scene of extreme violence over the weekend as Hamas terrorists ran riot, killing and abducting civilians with abandon.

Keren Flash, the couple’s grown-up daughter, informed CNN on Thursday that she received a text message from her mother on Saturday, revealing that intruders had breached the safe room.

“That marked the final communication,” Keren stated. Over the following days, the fate of her parents remained uncertain, fueling concerns that they might have been abducted and taken to Gaza.

However, just before her conversation with CNN, Keren received the heartbreaking update of her mother and father’s passing. She expressed relief knowing that her parents had passed away swiftly, providing them a relatively painless end.

Cindy, originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, relocated to Israel many years ago after being captivated by the country during a visit, as reported by USA Today. She tied the knot with Igal, an Israeli citizen, and they established their home in Kfar Azar—a community situated a short distance from the Gaza border.

This community once had approximately 800 inhabitants before the tragic events of last Saturday, which witnessed the horrific loss of entire families and unspeakable violence towards infants.

Keren affectionately characterised her mother as “overflowing with compassion and empathy,” highlighting her strong advocacy for the rights of Palestinians.

She emphasised how her mother consistently protested during military operations, firmly believing in the equal treatment of all individuals regardless of their religious beliefs or ethnicity.

Keren also shared her deep regard for her parents, describing them as some of the most exemplary individuals she has ever encountered.