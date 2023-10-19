On Wednesday (18th October) hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors gathered at the Canon Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington DC demanding a “ceasefire” in Gaza amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

The demonstrators, dressed in black T-shirts with the slogans, “Jews say cease fire now” and “Not in our name”. The protestors were clapping and singing on the floor of the Cannon House Office Building’s rotunda, holding huge banners that read “Ceasefire” and “Let Gaza Live.”

Taking to X, the US Capitol Police informed that the protestors did not comply with their warnings and were then arrested. The police said that out of the arrested persons, three were charged with assault on a police officer.

According to the Capitol Police, protests are not permitted within the Capitol. The police said that the protestors entered the building legitimately through visitor security checkpoints, and that they were allowed to gather and congregate, but that they failed to heed police warnings after the protests began. Police estimated that over 300 demonstrators were arrested.

Notably, the protest was spearheaded by the group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a Jewish ‘anti-Zionist’ organization. This left-wing organisation is notorious for undertaking protests and boycott campaigns against Israel. As per its website, JVP is a group led by Jewish leftists to support the Palestinian ‘freedom’ struggle.

Among the many anti-Israel activities of the JVP, it led a No Tech for Apartheid campaign this year aimed at making Amazon and Google scrap their $1.22 billion cloud computing “Project Nimbus”. On August 29 this year, they organised a protest outside the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco.

JVP demonstrator holding ‘No Tech for Apartheid’ poster during an anti-Israel protest (Image via JVP website)

It is worth noting that this contract was signed in April 2021 between the Israeli government, Google and Amazon. Project Nimbus is said to be a game changer for the Israeli government and defence forces with its all-encompassing cloud system.

The ‘anti-Zionist’ outfit appears to have turned a blind eye to the heinous slaughter of Israeli civilians by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Leftists all across the world share the tendency to sabotage their own community’s interests, even if it means demonising them and projecting their own oppressed religious community as the oppressor.

Islamist sympathiser Rashida Tlaib incited protests at Cannon House

Before the Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrators staged protests at the Cannon House office building, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had given a dramatic speech addressing the protestors. Talking about the recent parking space fire at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, caused by a rocket misfire from within Gaza, that Hamas falsely blamed Israel for, Rashida Tlaib asserted that the hospital was attacked by Israeli forces despite the emerging evidence suggesting otherwise. She also slammed US President Joe Biden for backing Israel against Hamas terrorism.

“To my president, to our president … I want him to know, as a Palestinian American and somebody in Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this. And I think a lot of people are not going to forget this, Tlaib said.

In what sounded more of a threat, the terror apologist said the pro-Hamas people would not stay quiet.

“President Biden, not all Americans are with you on this one and you need to understand that. We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing the vast majority just like this, and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this,” Tlaib said.

Several X users accused Tlaib of inciting a pro-Hamas insurrection inside the US Capitol on 18th October.

Taking to X, Tlaib thanked her Jewish ‘allies’ for joining the protest, which apparently was more intended to garner sympathy for Hamas and spread the pro-Palestine propaganda than calling for a “Ceasefire Now”.

“Thank you to our Jewish allies from across the country who joined in solidarity to call for a #CeasefireNOW. Chanting “Not in Our Name,” Tlaib posted.

Last week, when a US journalist asked the representative for the 12th district of Michigan to condemn Hamas’s brutal onslaught against Israeli civilians, especially the children, Rashida Tlaib decided not to utter a word and escaped without answering the question. Although she later claimed that she grieves the death of both Palestinian and Israeli people, being an Islamist herself she failed to muster the courage to condemn Hamas.

It is pertinent to recall that Tlaib had boycotted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the joint session of the US Congress during his state visit this year over the alleged violation of the human rights of Indian Muslims.

Tlaib joined a panel of prominent Islamic terror sympathisers and Jihadists in 2021 to spread anti-India propaganda over Kashmir. The panel had links to a Chicago-based organisation called Sound Vision, which is an affiliate of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) is a notorious Islamic organisation in North America that has close ties to terror organisations such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other Islamic terror organisations. OpIndia has published detailed reports covering the pro-terrorist activities of Tlaib.