On 24th October, the New Jersey Monitor published a report authored by journalist Dana Difilippo that revolved around so-called caste discrimination among Hindu Americans. The report focused on the life and activism of Dalit activist Deelip Mhaske, who presents himself as a passionate advocate against caste discrimination. However, his past and statements given for the report, especially about the construction of Hindu temples in the US, should be scrutinised.

The report asserted that Indian-Americans, especially Hindu-Americans, have imported caste discrimination to the United States. The statement is overly sweeping and generalising. Despite the fact that caste exists in several religions, including Sikhism, Buddhism, Christianity and Islam, in countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others, Hindus were sidelined in the report. Above all, there is a serious lack of data on caste discrimination in the United States.

Mhaske’s objectionable comments on Hindu temples

Another problematic statement that Mhaske made while speaking to the New Jersey Monitor was about Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, which is the second largest temple in the world. Mhaske said, “The rise of temples throughout the country is really, really alarming for us because that’s the centre point of starting the caste system, untouchability and discrimination.”

Temples do not discriminate against people based on caste. Some temples do not allow people from other faiths to enter the Sanctum Sanctorum; in some cases, only priests who perform Puja at those temples are allowed. Otherwise, there is virtually no discrimination based on caste in any public temple. The problem with so-called activists and “intellectuals” like Mhaske is that they do not understand traditions and equate them with discrimination.

He also pointed out the alleged case of discrimination and human trafficking filed against the temple administration. However, the matter is sub judice, and there were reports that the case was filed by luring the workers into believing that if they spoke against the temple, they would get a green card. BAPS has publicly stated that they oppose caste-based discrimination and welcome people from all castes and religions.

Mhaske pushed the anti-caste discrimination bill in California and New Jersey

Mhaske is actively pushing an anti-caste discrimination bill similar to the one that was passed in California but vetoed by the governor in New Jersey. Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer was the only politician supporting him, but she will leave office in January with no chance of contesting again. Interestingly, speaking to NJM, Jaffer said, “Caste hierarchies can be found in Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and other faiths and in countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Bhutan.”

Mhaske also lobbied for the California anti-caste discrimination bill SB403. However, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed it, stating it was unnecessary and there were already provisions in the existing law to fight any kind of inherited discrimination. Mhaske, after the bill was vetoed, blamed “wealthy businessmen” for lobbying against the bill.

He is pushing the anti-caste discrimination bill in New Jersey and lobbying other states to introduce similar bills.

The former Permanent Representative of India called out Mhaske to the UN

In 2018, then-Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Syed Akabaruddin called out Mhaske and others for spreading disinformation about celebrations of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at the UN. An X (formerly Twitter) user, Lubdhak Vedh, had asked Akbarudding about the reports suggesting India voted against the proposal of celebrating BR Ambedkar’s birthday at the UN. The user pointed out that Mhaske and Dr Munagekar created a “storm” over the issue. Quoting the tweet, Akbaruddin said the birthday would be celebrated at the UN and urged the user not to “go by those who don’t speak for our great country” while calling out Mhaske.

Babasaheb Ambedkar is a national icon. His multifaceted contributions have shaped the values that India stands for.

As in previous years @IndiaUNNewYork will observe his birth anniversary @UN

Don't go by those who don't speak for our great country

Jai Hind. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/5bSB1SPbiJ — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) March 26, 2018

Interestingly, another X user, Kailash Vishnu, had replied to Vedh’s tweet and pointed out dubious posts by Mhaske on his now-deleted Facebook account. He pointed out that on 2nd April, he had tried to incite violence in a now-deleted social media post. In that post, he had written, “9 brothers who were martyred in the fight for self-respect. Hundreds of salutes to him. The entire society promises that these warriors. The sacrifice will not go in vain. I will support all the families personally.”

Deelip Mhaske posted this then deleted (see image ). This guy is onto something very dangerous for India. He encouraged violence on 2nd April and offered help to those were involved. Hope H.E. @AkbaruddinIndia take a note 🙏. pic.twitter.com/aClnXSf2mO — Kailash Vishnoi ☀️ कैलाश विश्नोई (@KailashVishnu) April 22, 2018

For those who are unaware, on 2nd April 2018, people from the SC/ST community protested against a Supreme Court order that no arrest could be made without prior permission in the SC/ST Act and allowed a court to grant an anticipatory bail in case the complaint appeared to be an abuse of the law. However, the Government of India amended the law, nullifying the judgment.

Kailash also asserted that Mhaske often posted, deleted and recycled his old photos with senior government officials to gain access and traction on social media.

Deelip Mhaske works with 'Anti India Forces' to harm India . He is a conman of the highest order. He posts/deletes/recycle old pics on his fb to gain access, e.g. He posted then deleted a few days ago ( w/ @AkbaruddinIndia ) to show both on the same page. Hope GOI is alert. pic.twitter.com/XaB1ufjsNn — Kailash Vishnoi ☀️ कैलाश विश्नोई (@KailashVishnu) April 22, 2018

Interestingly, Mhaske uses photos with leaders and even with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his website, which gives the idea that he works for the government.

Mhaske used old photos on his websites without mention of the date possibly to show he is close to the government authorities. Source: humanhorizon.org

Deelip Mhaske contested the Lok Sabha elections on AAP’s ticket

Interestingly, Mhaske contested the Lok Sabha elections on AAP’s ticket in 2014 from the Jalna constituency in Maharashtra. Of 10,66,259 votes, Mhaske had secured 4,622 votes or 0.43 per cent of the vote share. In other words, Mhaske lost his deposit in the election.

Source: X

Mhaske, who has been pushing anti-caste discrimination bills across states in the US, has a dubious past and is often seen passing anti-Hindu comments. In July 2023, he wrote for The Print, in which he tried to assert that while thousands of SC/ST/OBC students were quitting IITs and central universities, PM Modi was busy inaugurating and building temples. Interestingly, he mentioned the Ram Mandir, which is being constructed in Ayodhya. Mhaske forgot that the temple is not being built by the government but with money donated by the devotees. He cited the data shared in Rajya Sabha, where it was mentioned that 17,545 marginalised students dropped from central universities and 8,139 marginalised students dropped out from IITs.

However, he conveniently ignored the fact that in the case of postgraduate and PhD programmes, the main reason for dropping was cited as “offers for placement in public sector enterprises and personal preference for better opportunities elsewhere”. For undergraduate programs, the reason was noted as “wrong choices filled, poor performance, and personal and medical reasons”. Going by the cited reasons, accusing PM Modi of the same was going over the board. Furthermore, it was also mentioned that the government took corrective measures in the universities and IITs to reduce dropouts. Still, it was nowhere mentioned in the article written by Mhaske.