Bihar: 13-year-old girl raped for months by madarsa teacher, accused Md Imtiyaz booked after victim gets hospitalised

OpIndia Staff
Bihar police arrested madarsa teacher Mohammad Imtiyaz for raping 13-year-old girl
Mohammad Imtiyaz, a teacher in madarsa, raped a minor girl student for months (Image: Bing AI/Leonardo AI/OPIndia Hindi)
8

On 8th October, the mother of a 13-year-old girl filed a complaint with the Sadar Thana Police in Saharsa, Bihar, against a madarsa teacher, Mohammad Imtiyaz, alias Chhuna. In her complaint, she accused Imtiyaz of repeatedly raping her daughter for three months.

As per reports, Imtiyaz threatened to harm her if she told anyone so the girl couldn’t confide in anyone. Her grandmother took her to the hospital when she developed a high fever. It was discovered at the hospital that the girl was pregnant. The girl’s life was in danger, so an abortion had to be performed. The police have arrested the accused, Mohammad Imtiyaz.

In the complaint, the victim’s mother explained that she and her husband lived in Delhi. They had left the girl at her grandmother’s house so she could attend the madarsa and continue her education. However, Imtiyaz sexually abused her for months.

The victim’s grandmother said, “Imtiaz from the madrasa was doing wrong things with my granddaughter. He would threaten her with violence if she ever spoke out, which is why she couldn’t tell anyone. She started experiencing abdominal pain and had a high fever, so she was prescribed medication. When she didn’t improve, we took her to a private hospital, where we found out that the madrasa Hafiz Mohammad Imtiyaz had been sexually abusing her. Doctors operated to remove the fetus to save the girl’s life.”

Sadar Thana Inspector Sudhakar Kumar said in a statement that as soon as police received the complaint, they took action. After an investigation, they arrested the accused madarsa teacher. He also stated that the girl was receiving treatment at the hospital.

