On 1st October, Tamil Nadu state-level social media coordinator of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Praveen Raj, who goes by the name ‘Sanghi Price’, was arrested by Cyber Crime police for allegedly mocking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He was arrested from Rasipuram after an FIR was registered against him based on a complaint filed by a Congress party worker in the Namakkal constituency of Karur district.

Raj was detained by the cyber crime police for questioning. BJP officials criticised the arrest, saying it was a severe action by the DMK government. Notably, Raj has been an outspoken critic of the DMK government on various issues, including law and order. BJP has said in a statement that Raj was targeted because of his critical views. Reports suggest that Raj was in direct contact with state party leader Annamalai.

In an X post, Raj said, “At 2 AM, a group of people knocked on the door and attempted to break in. They claimed to be from cybercrime when questioned by the residents. However, when the locals requested to see their identification cards and took photographs of them, they threatened the locals, accusing them of committing a crime.” The local police did not accompany them as per the protocol. “Do you think I will get scared,” he said.

அதிகாலை 2 மணிக்கு கதவை தட்டி, பிறகு கதவை உடைக்க முறப்படும் சிலர். கேட்டால் cyber crime.



ஆனால் தான் காமிக்கும் Id card ஐ உள்ளூர் மக்கள் ஃபோட்டோ எடுப்பது குற்றம் என சொல்லி மிரட்டல் .



Protocal படி Local போலீஸும் உடன் இல்லை.



வீழ்வேன் என நினைத்தாயோ ? @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/CdEqbhsUrU — Sanghi Prince🚩 (@SanghiPrince) September 30, 2023

Reacting to the arrest, Karur MP Jothimani said that Praveen Raj was arrested for editing and publishing “obscene videos” of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The Karur District Congress Committee has apprehended the BJP’s IT Wing member for modifying and uploading inappropriate videos of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. While it is reasonable to criticise someone based on political principles, expressing hatred towards a sibling only because of their political involvement is unacceptable. The Tamil community should be ashamed of the BJP’s exploitative and hateful policies. It was Priyanka Gandhi today, but it could be any woman in our homes tomorrow. This problem needs to be addressed. The Congress party does not approve of obscene and hateful criticism of its leaders. In the future, the BJP should abandon such vulgar and hateful political practices and reflect on their actions.”

கரூர் மாவட்ட காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டி கொடுத்த புகாரில் , ராகுல்காந்தி,பிரியங்கா காந்தி அவர்களின் வீடியோவை எடிட் செய்து ஆபாசமாக வெளியிட்டு,அறுவெறுக்கத்தக்க வகையில் கருத்து தெரிவித்த பாஜகவின் ஐ டி விங் பொறுப்பாளர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டிருக்கிறார். . அரசியல் ரீதியாக ,கொள்கை ரீதியாக ஒருவரை… — Jothimani (@jothims) October 1, 2023

Reportedly he had posted a video Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi on 10 August and made derogatory remarks about the duo. He also called Rahul Gandhi a dishonest politician. Following this, Karur Congress Committee members filed a complaint against him, and he was arrested by cybercrime officials based on this complaint.

While Raj faced quick action for speaking against political leaders, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is enjoying freedom even after calling to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.