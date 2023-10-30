Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 2nd Nov to question him in liquor scam

ANI
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to question him in liquor scam
Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: Hindustan Times)
26

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 2, to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. 

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. 

However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year. 

In February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise policy. 

The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. 

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody. 

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and was deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed on behalf of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to the alleged liquor scam. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

