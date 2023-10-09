Monday, October 9, 2023
Hamas terrorists robbed German woman Shani Louk before killing and parading her naked: Report

Shani Louk was attending the ‘Festival for Peace’ party near Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas fighters invaded and attacked partygoers.

OpIndia Staff
German woman Shani Louk who fell victim to the Hamas onslaught (Source: India Today)
Shani Louk, a German woman whose bruised, naked body Hamas terrorists paraded in a pickup truck, was probably robbed as well. In an interview with the German media outlet Der Speigel, the woman’s parents revealed that they had learned via Louk’s bank that her credit card had been used in Gaza.

Shani Louk was attending the ‘Festival for Peace’ party near Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas terrorists invaded the event and attacked the attendees. Videos from the event that went viral showed the people’s horror when the Islamist terrorists arrived at the gathering in the desert.

Her mother Ricarda Louk said in a video shared on X formerly known as Twitter on October 8 that she saw her daughter “unconscious in a car with Palestinians”. She urged people to send them any news or updates about her daughter. She further told Der Speigel, “I just don’t want to admit it yet”.

Amidst the massive terror and on-ground assault on Israel, a disturbing video had emerged showing the Hamas terrorists parading a naked body in a pick-up truck. Hamas initially claimed that the lifeless body was of a female Israeli soldier. However, it has now been ascertained that the woman being paraded in that video was a German tourist named Shani Louk. Apparently, the tattoo on one of the legs of the woman in that video helped in her identification.  

Adi Louk confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the woman seen in the video was her sister, Shani Louk, a German citizen, and a tattoo artist, reported the New York Post.

According to Shani’s first cousin, Shani Louk reportedly went missing after Hamas terrorists took control of an open-air festival on Saturday morning. 

Australian media quoted her cousin saying, “It is definitely Shani. She was at a music festival for peace. This is a nightmare for our family.” As per reports, Shani had attended the music festival which was the first site of attack by Hamas terrorists. On Saturday morning Hamas attacked a dance party near Kibbutz Urim and other Israeli communities, unconfirmed videos of such music festivals have surfaced online in which Hamas terrorists can be seen in backdrop paragliding.

According to a social media account that belongs to her, Shani Louk is a tattoo artist and hair stylist. The tattoo seen on the legs of the dead body matches the tattoos seen on her legs in the photos posted by her on Instagram.

So far, around 800 people have been killed in Israel in the Hamas attack, while the number of injured rose to over 2000. Israel has launched a massive military action titled ‘Operation Swords of Iron’ against Hamas in Gaza Strip, in response to the surprise rocker and ground attack by Hamas titled ‘Al-Aqsa flood’.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

