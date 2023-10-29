The Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman when he went to deliver groceries at her house at a residential complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place in the morning hours of 27th October (Friday).

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumit Singh while initial media reports had disputed claims about the identity of the accused with some saying Sumit Sharma (25), a resident of Achheja village in Greater Noida. Moreover, while some reports say he raped the woman, others say he gripped her and tried to rape her, but failed to do so.

The victim woman had used a grocery-delivery mobile app to place her order and Sumit was assigned to deliver it. According to media reports, on reaching the flat, Sumit realised that the woman was alone in the house. It is alleged that he forcefully barged into the house, outraged her modesty, and tried to rape her. He also physically assaulted the woman. Following the assault, he swiftly fled away from the crime scene.

Immediately after the incident on the same day (27th October), the woman registered a police complaint which prompted police to launch a manhunt to nab the accused.

SHO of Bisrakh police station, Anil Rajput said, “At (around) 5.09 am, she ordered eggs, bread, and milk from an online grocery store. The accused arrived with the items after a few minutes and forced his way into the flat when she opened the door. He groped her. When she tried to fight him off, the accused thrashed her as well.”

He added, “The woman’s family has lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR against the delivery agent under sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Ten teams have been formed to arrest him. CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas are being scanned as well.”

The police formed multiple teams to apprehend the accused, and they finally located Sumit in a residential area in Greater Noida. But when a police team reached the spot to arrest him, he managed to grab a pistol from one of the constables and ran away.

महिला के साथ SEXUAL ASSAULT करने वाला अभियुक्त सुमित (डिलीवरी बॉय) द्वारा गिरफ्तारी के दौरान उ0नि0 की पिस्टल छीनकर पुलिस पार्टी पर फायरिंग की गई।थाना बिसरख पुलिस व स्वाट टीम द्वारा आत्मरक्षार्थ की गई फायरिंग में अभियुक्त को पैर में लगी गोली, घायल व गिरफ्तार,कब्जे से पिस्टल बरामद। pic.twitter.com/dKq9fGI6iw — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 29, 2023

Afterwards, police brought reinforcements and SWAT teams to search the area and apprehend him. During the manhunt, he fired at the police teams when they got close to him. In the retaliatory police firing, he was shot in the leg. Subsequently, he was arrested and is currently being treated at a hospital.

It has been revealed that Sumit has been arrested in the past for selling illegal liquor.