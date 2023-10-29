Sunday, October 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGrocery app delivery boy allegedly rapes home-alone woman in Greater Noida Flat, snatches cop’s...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Grocery app delivery boy allegedly rapes home-alone woman in Greater Noida Flat, snatches cop’s pistol during manhunt, arrested after being hit in the leg

While reaching the woman's flat to deliver groceries early in the morning, Sumit barged into the house, assaulted and raped her, and fled from the scene

OpIndia Staff
Police arrest delivery guy who allegedly raped woman in a Greater Noida flat
Police arrest delivery guy who allegedly raped woman in a Greater Noida flat (Image Source - X handle of Noida Police)
5

The Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman when he went to deliver groceries at her house at a residential complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place in the morning hours of 27th October (Friday). 

The arrested accused has been identified as Sumit Singh while initial media reports had disputed claims about the identity of the accused with some saying Sumit Sharma (25), a resident of Achheja village in Greater Noida. Moreover, while some reports say he raped the woman, others say he gripped her and tried to rape her, but failed to do so.

The victim woman had used a grocery-delivery mobile app to place her order and Sumit was assigned to deliver it. According to media reports, on reaching the flat, Sumit realised that the woman was alone in the house. It is alleged that he forcefully barged into the house, outraged her modesty, and tried to rape her. He also physically assaulted the woman. Following the assault, he swiftly fled away from the crime scene.

Immediately after the incident on the same day (27th October), the woman registered a police complaint which prompted police to launch a manhunt to nab the accused. 

SHO of Bisrakh police station, Anil Rajput said, “At (around) 5.09 am, she ordered eggs, bread, and milk from an online grocery store. The accused arrived with the items after a few minutes and forced his way into the flat when she opened the door. He groped her. When she tried to fight him off, the accused thrashed her as well.” 

He added, “The woman’s family has lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR against the delivery agent under sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Ten teams have been formed to arrest him. CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas are being scanned as well.” 

The police formed multiple teams to apprehend the accused, and they finally located Sumit in a residential area in Greater Noida. But when a police team reached the spot to arrest him, he managed to grab a pistol from one of the constables and ran away.

Afterwards, police brought reinforcements and SWAT teams to search the area and apprehend him. During the manhunt, he fired at the police teams when they got close to him. In the retaliatory police firing, he was shot in the leg. Subsequently, he was arrested and is currently being treated at a hospital. 

It has been revealed that Sumit has been arrested in the past for selling illegal liquor.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,239FollowersFollow
34,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com