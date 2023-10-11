On 11th October (Wednesday), Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz agreed to form an emergency unity government and a war Cabinet amid ‘Operation Swords of Iron’ against Hamas terrorists.

The joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz read, “An agreement has been reached to bring Benny Gantz’s opposition National Unity party into an emergency government amid the war with Hamas in Gaza following days of negotiations.”

According to the agreement, a small war cabinet to direct the war with Hamas will be created, as demanded by Gantz, which will include just Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Gantz, The Times of Israel reported.

Additionally, Former IDF general National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot along with Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers in the war cabinet.

Taking to X, Economy Minister Nir Barkat wrote, “The State of Israel has a unity government. At a time like this, we must join forces, give support to IDF soldiers, and work as one until there is a complete victory of the State of Israel over its enemy.”

יש ממשלת אחדות למדינת ישראל. בשעה כזו עלינו להתאחד, לתת גב לחיילי צה״ל ולפעול כאיש אחד עד לניצחון מוחלט של מדינת ישראל על האויב. בעזרת השם, ביחד ננצח! — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkat) October 11, 2023

(Translated version of Israeli Minister’s tweet)

Additional information about the unity government reveals that throughout the entire war, five members from the National Unity party will join the expanded security cabinet, which operates under every government — Gantz, Eisenkot, MK Gideon Sa’ar, and two others yet to be determined.

A position in the war cabinet has been left open for Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. He has reportedly refused to join the government if the far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties remain in it, as reported by The Times of Israel.

However, it has been agreed that no legislation in the Knesset or government resolutions will be advanced during the war that is not related to managing the war.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war has entered its fifth day and Hamas media has reported that its sole power plant has stopped working leaving 2.3 million Gazans to face a complete blackout.

Israel has asserted that it has regained full control of its border towns that were captured by Hamas terrorists. According to The Times of Israel, the death toll from Hamas terror and ground invasion has passed 1,200. In its retaliation, IAF has launched mass strikes in Gaza, hitting at least 150 targets overnight. These reportedly included the Homes of the Hamas commander’s father. The Israeli forces have also killed 18 infiltrating gunmen in the past 24 hours.