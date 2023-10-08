Ever since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on Saturday (7th October) leaving hundreds dead, several videos have surfaced online from various countries wherein Palestinian supporters are seen celebrating Hamas’s offensive. Such celebrations were seen across the globe, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

On social media, videos emerged of people in London cheering the attack on Israel while wielding Palestinian flags.

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley taking to X said that she witnessed people with Palestinian flags celebrating the Hamas onslaught against Israel. “I just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party. Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world,” Riley posted.

I just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.



Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world. — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

In another X post, Rachel Riley shared a video of Palestine supporters cheering and celebrating in London. “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing,” Riley posted on Saturday.

Acton, half an hour ago.



Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.



People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.



Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them. https://t.co/fYjXn4zEDF pic.twitter.com/dQjcAsRyDS — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

Britain First Party leader Paul Golding shared a video of some people in London showing ‘solidarity’ with Palestine as he wrote, “Welcome to London, where terrorists are celebrated.”

In the wake of the incidents of pro-Palestine celebrations in London despite the fact that the UK Prime Minister has condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel and expressed solidarity with the nation, the Metropolitan Police has on Sunday issued a statement saying that it will ‘balance’ the right to protest and will avert any disruption to the people of London.

“We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and [at] the border with Gaza. “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners,” the police statement read.

Following the terror attacks in Israel, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recognised Israel’s absolute right to defend itself.

I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.



Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.



We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 7, 2023

PM Sunak also made it clear that the United Kingdom stands “unequivocally with Israel”.

As the barbarity of today’s atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel.



This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved.



We have expressed our full solidarity to @netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 7, 2023

Palestine supporters distribute sweets in Berlin

Radicals affiliated with the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network gathered in the Berlin-Neukölln district and distributed sweets to celebrate Hamas’s attack on Israel. Notably, the Samidoun group has a history of organising gatherings glorifying Palestinian terrorism.

Gestern fand in der Sonnenallee, in Berlin Neukölln eine angemeldete Kundgebung zur Unterstützung des Widerstands in Palästina statt. Diese wurde von der Polizei angegriffen und mehrere Demonstranten wurden körperlich verletzt. pic.twitter.com/LI9eq4e6AJ — Samidoun Deutschland (@samidoun_de) October 8, 2023

Taking to X on Saturday, the Embassy of Israel in Berlin posted, “Since 6:30 this morning, Hamas terrorists have been indiscriminately murdering Israeli civilians. All Democrats should be absolutely shocked that Samidoun is now celebrating this terror in the middle of Berlin, in the middle of Germany. Samidoun abuses German democracy as a Trojan horse. Words are not enough here! These terrorist supporters must be held accountable using all means of the constitutional state!”

Seit heute Morgen um 6.30 Uhr ermorden Terroristen der Hamas wahllos israelische Zivilisten. Alle Demokraten sollten absolut schockiert sein, dass Samidoun diesen Terror nun mitten in Berlin, mitten in Deutschland, feiert. Samidoun missbraucht als Trojanisches Pferd die deutsche… pic.twitter.com/eoNg1FYMhF — Botschaft Israel (@IsraelinGermany) October 7, 2023

Palestine supporters hit the Canadian streets praising Hamas

After becoming a safe haven for Khalistani terrorists, and honouring a Nazi war veteran, Canada witnessed the celebration over the killing of Israeli people by Hamas. On Toronto’s Roncesvalles Pedestrian Bridge, pro-Palestine banners along with the Palestinian flag were put up on Saturday.

Toronto, Canada – Palestinian supporters waive their flags in support of Hamas terrorists who butchered, raped and kidnapped Jews across Israel.pic.twitter.com/vwbNEfM114 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 8, 2023

NOW IN TORONTO: Supporters of Hamas raise Palestinian flags at an overpass during an ongoing terror attack that has seen 200 Israeli's dead from executions and bombings so far. pic.twitter.com/P2DyQ9ViPr — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 7, 2023

Palestinians celebrate in areas across the West Bank

On Saturday evening, Palestinians across the West Bank came to the streets to celebrate Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel, which killed at least 300 Israelis leaving thousands wounded and dozens taken hostage by Hamas.

People, including children, were seen waving Palestinian and Hamas flags, dancing and singing in the streets in key Palestinian cities such as Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus, and Jenin.

It is notable that the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, separated by Israel, form the Palestine state. The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas, some parts of the West Bank are governed by Palestinian National Authority, while the rest is under Israeli control.

Lebanon celebrates killings of Israeli civilians

In Lebanon’s Beirut, several bikers were seen waving Hamas and Palestinian flags.

احتفالات في بيروت بعد معركة #طوفان_الأقصى



مسيرات تحمل أعلام حماس والمقاومة الفلسطينية في شوارع بيروت من منطقة مار إلياس pic.twitter.com/9C2MHH0I1d — قناة العالم (@v_alalamnews) October 7, 2023

In another viral video, several people in Lebanon are seen rejoicing and distributing sweets following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Notably, Lebanon has joined forces with Palestine against Israel and mortar shells were fired towards Israel, as claimed by the Israeli media. The rockets landed near the Lebanon-Israel border in the disputed Mount Dov region. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

Iran lights up in celebration as Hamas kills Israeli people

In Iran, people gathered at the Felestin Square in Tehran and lit fireworks in celebration.

Hundreds rally in Felestin square in central Tehran and set off fireworks in celebration of Hamas' "Al-Aqsa Deluge" operation against Israel pic.twitter.com/TokdIdZT9Y — Gianluca Pacchiani (@GLucaPacchiani) October 7, 2023

Tehran’s Azadi Square also went in celebration mode with a building lit up in the colours of Palestinian flag and hateful slogans.

الصور المنشورة على وسائل الإعلام تظهر قيام المؤسسات الحكومية في #إيران، أثناء احتفالات في الشوارع بهجوم #حماس العسكري على #إسرائيل، بإنارة ميدان آزادي وسط العاصمة طهران ورفع شعارات باللغة العربية، بالإضافة إلى اسم "فلسطين".https://t.co/ymHkRSvy7f pic.twitter.com/KXQuslfxAI — إيران إنترناشيونال-عربي (@IranIntl_Ar) October 7, 2023

Notably, Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed the terror attacks in Israel as a “proud operation”.

Iranian MPs were reported to have chanted “Down with Israel,” “Down with America,” and “Welcome Palestine” slogans during a parliament session on Saturday.

Today, #Iran’s state-run media broadcasted parliament members rising from their seats to chant “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed”. pic.twitter.com/UzpYHPJYuS — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) October 7, 2023

Iraq and Turkey join the Ummah in celebrations

In Iraq’s Baghdad, a mall was illuminated in Palestinian flag colours and the phrase “Al-Aqsa Deluge,” the name Hamas gave to its attack.

Buildings in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, are decorated with the Palestinian flag and the banner "Al-Aqsa Storm", the name of the current battle by the #Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/PFJwUanbPX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 7, 2023

Rallies in favour of Hamas were also held in the Iraqi city of Basra, with individuals driving around carrying banners of local jihadist groups alongside Palestinian flags.

In Turkey, several protesters came together in front of Istanbul’s Fatih mosque. Users on social media were quick to point out that the vast majority of persons present were Arab refugees rather than local citizens.

#Istanbul residents came out to rally in front of Fatih Mosque in support of #Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1k3z1bYP1e — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 7, 2023

Israel’s retaliation after Hamas terrorists launched an attack

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets and deployed dozens of terrorists into Israeli cities near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented terror attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds. The death toll in the Hamas attack in Israel has reached 600, while around 2000 are injured. On the other hand, around 400 have died and over 2000 people were wounded in Gaza in Israel’s retaliatory action.

Following the nightfall on Saturday, Israel’s retaliatory bombings under Operation Iron Sword in Gaza intensified. This comes after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza, attacking towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring a large number of people, many of whom were civilians. Hamas also captured dozens of people and took them to Gaza.

Thousands of missiles were fired from Gaza attacking the south of Israel and places as far distant as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in an unprecedented offensive that caught Israel off guard as it observed the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.