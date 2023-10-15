Days after stopping water and electricity supply to Gaza Strip amid the retaliatory military action against Hamas in response to the horrific terror attack on 7 October, Israel has restored water supply to the Hamas-ruled Palestinian region. A senior Israeli official confirmed that Israel has resumed water supply to the Gaza Strip after stopping it briefly following the Hamas terrorist attack, The Times of Israel reported on 15th October (Sunday).

Prior to the confirmation, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan while speaking to CNN first publicised this decision that Israel has resumed water supply to the Gaza Strip. US NSA Sullivan asserted that his Israeli counterparts had informed him about the development a few hours earlier. Following this, Israeli officials confirmed the development to the Israeli media portal.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tells @jaketapper that he spoke to his Israeli counterpart less than an hour ago and they informed him that water has been turned back on in Southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dV9D2Ac0sF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 15, 2023

A day earlier (14 October), a US lawmaker had informed the Times of Israel that a senior Israeli official had indicated to them that Israel would allow food, water, and medicine into Gaza after imposing a siege on the enclave. The decision comes in the wake of Israel’s preparation to launch a ground invasion to dismantle Hamas prompting 4 lakh Gazans to evacuate the Southern region.

However, the US lawmaker clarified that Israel did not commit that it would let in electricity and fuel supplies into Gaza, which according to them are not covered by the same rules under laws of armed conflict. Israel insists that Hamas will electricity in its war against Israel, and therefore it will not restore the supply. It is notable that Gaza’s own thermal power plant also shut down as it ran out of diesel.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has demanded that Hamas should grant direct access to Israeli hostages. The ICRC asserted that it is speaking directly with senior Hamas cadre to demand access to Israeli hostages, The Times of Israel reported on 15th October (Sunday).

Sarah Davies of ICRC Israel and surrounding territories said, “We are speaking with Hamas at the highest levels, face-to-face. The plight of loved ones being held hostage is one of our top priorities. We are making demands to see them. We are asking that they be able to contact family members.”

She added, “We are calling for immediate access to those taken hostage, so we can check on their well-being and contact their panicked families who are desperate for news.”

Davies further asserted, “And we have made it clear that we are ready to facilitate any eventual release.”

She noted that on the day of the attack, October 7, the ICRC immediately offered its support to Israeli officials and has been in regular communication with them since then.

Meanwhile, the families of the hostages had made public calls for the Red Cross to act, and on 13th October (Friday), they met with several ICRC representatives.

However, Davies emphasised that it was best for the organisation to do its work behind the scenes. She said, “It may feel like we are silent, but I can promise you that we are where it most counts. We are not outspoken because we know from decades of experience that the way we can best influence change for those we want to help is to keep a low profile and advocate for the best interests of those we want to help behind closed doors, directly with those who have the influence to make a difference.”

Regarding crimes committed by Hamas, she asserted that “all forms of sexual violence, when committed in the context of armed conflict either international or non-international, constitute violations under international humanitarian law.”

Neither the special envoy for Israel’s hostages and missing, Gal Hirsch nor his office has responded to questions on Israel’s cooperation with the ICRC.

Notably, on 15th October, Military spokesman Richard Hecht confirmed that around 126 people have been held as hostages by Hamas terrorists since they launched a surprise terror attack and ground invasion on 7th October.

UPDATE: As of this time, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/AT75iC8TmY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

Initially, the authorities had estimated a higher number of hostages but later, Israeli officials informed that the numbers had been revised down as bodies from the Hamas attack sites in southern Israel have been found and identified.

The military added that its forces had also found the bodies of some of the hostages in raids into Gaza, without providing a number. On 13th October, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) rescued about 250 hostages alive and neutralised over 60 Hamas terrorists near the Gaza security fence area.

On 7th October, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through various means, overwhelming the Iron Dome with 5,000 rockets in a matter of few minutes. Around 1,300 Israeli citizens died and over 3,300 were severely injured in the attack.

During the attack, the Hamas terrorists also abducted countless hostages and took them to Gaza.

Israel’s Military forensic teams during the forensic analysis of victims of the Hamas terrorist attack found multiple signs of torture, rape, and other atrocities. Speaking to reporters, a reserve warrant officer identified only by her first name of Avigayil said, “We’ve seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded.”

In a counterattack on Hamas by Israeli forces, more than 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been reportedly killed in the Israel-Hamas war.