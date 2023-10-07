On 2nd October, Khalistani terrorist and member of the Dal Khalsa, Gurcharan Singh was arrested for a hate crime against Gujaratis in the UK which he committed on 22nd March 2023. He was later released on a personal bond. Notably, before his arrest, Gurucharan Singh was first detained by the UK police from outside the Indian High Commission in London on 2 October where he was holding anti-India protests with some other pro-Khalistan terrorists. During these protests, Gurcharan Singh had poured cow urine on the Indian flag tricolour.

Gurcharan Singh’s arrest came in a hate crime against Gujaratis in the UK. On 22nd March 2023, a video surfaced on social media where Gurcharan Singh was seen abusing a Gujarati Hindu in London during a protest against the Government of India over the crackdown on Amritpal Singh. The viral video shows a Gujarati Hindu man trying to converse with the protesting pro-Khalistanis when Gurcharan Singh got agitated and started shouting at him.

Gurcharan Singh said, “You Gujaratis need to listen carefully. Run away, or I will slap you. If you want to have Langar, have it quietly and leave. Your cow urine-drinking community has created a lot of drama. Tell every Gujarati. If the war starts, this time, we will fight in Gujarat. We will fight inside your house. Now go and drink cow urine.” He later challenged the Gujarati Hindu man to do whatever he could do.

Gurcharan Singh was arrested for this crime by the London police on 2nd October at noon. He was then released on bail on a personal bond at around 8 p.m. as per the local timing of London.

Gurcharan Singh poured cow urine on the tricolour

On 2nd October, Gurcharan Singh of the pro-Khalistan organisation Dal Khalsa orchestrated a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. During this, he poured cow urine on the Indian flag and asked PM Rishi Sunak, who has been unapologetic about his Hindu roots, to drink it. A video of this incident has gone viral on the internet.

As the protest unfolded, Gurcharan Singh was led away by the police. He was later arrested for the hate crime against a Gujarati Hindu person and then subsequently released on bail.

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma was also present in these protests

The participation of another Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is currently listed as one of the top wanted terrorists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the protest drew significant attention. Pamma, allegedly affiliated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), used the event as an opportunity to challenge India and issue threats in response to the killing of Harjeet Singh Nijjar in Canada.

This demonstration occurred shortly after an incident where Khalistani terrorists prevented the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland. India promptly reported this occurrence to the British government, asking them to take stringent action against those responsible.

Gurcharan Singh had confessed that Khalistani terrorists funded AAP in Punjab elections

It is notable that in 2018, the undercover investigation carried out by Republic TV in the United Kingdom unveiled several significant revelations about the activities of the Khalistani group involved in the “Break India” movement. One of the most noteworthy findings of the investigation was Gurcharan Singh, a member of the formerly banned Dal Khalsa, stating that his group had actively campaigned for and even provided financial support to the Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab elections in 2017.

When questioned about whether the groups provided funding to the AAP, Gurcharan Singh responded by saying, “Aam Aadmi Party was just a tool. It was a meaningless tool. It is an irrelevant party. Aam Aadmi Party is an irrelevant party brought in Punjab by a rogue. We used the AAP as a tool to expose the political system and Electoral machines. AAP got 90 seats in Punjab. We used them as a tool to expose how fraudulent the electoral system is in the state.”

When further probed about his direct involvement in funding and campaigning for the party, he said, “I am not denying it, I am not denying it. We used them as tools. I am not denying it. The whole system is a fraud. Aam Aadmi Party is nothing. It’s a vessel. It means nothing, it stands for nothing. The thing was, do you know what it was? To counter. To upset the political forces in Punjab. And see how it happens.”