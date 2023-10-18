A shocking incident of love jihad has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a Muslim man named Sahil, a resident of Delhi, was living with a minor Dalit girl from Punjab. He exploited the victim by posing as her husband for the last four months. He was apprehended by Vishva Hindu Parishad members who then turned him over to the cops on suspicion. The authorities have contacted the Punjab and Delhi Police and sought more information to take further action.

The two moved into a rented house in the street in front of the Gogaji School in Prakash Nagar of Etmaduddaula neighbourhood and introduced themselves as a married couple. The accused identified himself as Sahil. After some time people started to develop doubts about the pair. They contacted Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini members and invited them to look into the matter.

The Hindu activists first questioned the offender who told them his name and initially called the girl his spouse. He mentioned that he was originally from Delhi and claimed that he was presently working and staying on rent at the location. They then approached the minor and talked with her during which she revealed that she was an inhabitant of Punjab where her family members had reported her missing.

She was unable to tell them anything about her supposed faith. Furthermore, locals had witnessed her bowing her head numerous times at the temple. She unveiled the reality after she was presented with these details.

The members of the Delhi Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal provided details related to love jihad to the Agra unit of the organisation after which local activists started to search for them in the Etmaduddaula region. They learned that a couple from a particular community had been living in the aforementioned locality for a few months.

However, the girl seemed quite young and didn’t appear to belong to the community. Afterwards, Lav Kush Parashar, the Bajrang Dal district coordinator along with other workers confronted Sahil to know about the truth.

The Hindu leaders disclosed that she was a minor and the culprit manipulated her into lying. He was keeping her in a rented place for the past four months. The duo was handed over to the local police by the former after which the cops notified her family that she had been found. According to the police station in-charge, legal procedure would be taken on the basis of the complaint of her family members after they arrive.

A copy of the police case that Hindu outfits filed against Sahil is available with OpIndia. According to a Durga Vahini representative, the offender had been holding the girl with him for the past four months and relocated every 15 days. The local police contacted the Punjab Police to discuss how to proceed in the situation.

Notably, on 15 October authorities arrested Sajid Qureshi for trapping a divorced Hindu woman in a relationship and then pressured her to convert to Islam. He has been booked for sexual assault. The issue pertained to Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He first approached and the befriended her after which he established sexual relations with her under the guise of marriage.

When she pressed him to fulfill his promise he showed his real face and directed her to embrace Islam. He stated that their wedding is only possible if she changed her religion. Moreover, he intimidated her family members with death threats and compelled them to persuade her to become a Muslim.