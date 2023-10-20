Friday, October 20, 2023
Mahua Moitra’s lawyer abandons her case after Advocate Jai Anant objects to his appearance, matter adjourned to October 31

Today, the matter in the Delhi High Court was adjourned after Mahua Moitra's lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan announced that he is withdrawing from the case and would no longer represent Mahua. The matter will be next heard on October 31, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
Mahua's lawyer abandons her after Advocate Jai Anant's objection
Mahua Moitra (L), Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai (R), images via India Today and X
8

The troubles seem never-ending for TMC MP Mahua Moitra who is embroiled in a cash-for-queries scam. A day after businessman Darshan Hiranandani turned approver and admitted to paying her cash and luxury gifts in exchange for specific questions in the Lok Sabha, the MP’s lawyer seems to have abandoned her.

Mahua Moitra had approached the Delhi High Court to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, and various media organizations from posting, circulating or publishing any fake or defamatory content against her. The lawsuit was due for hearing today on 20th October.

The matter was heard by Justice Sachin Datta. Moitra has also sought a public apology from Dubey and Dehradrai in three English, Hindi and Bengali newspapers each, as per Live Law.

Today, the matter in the Delhi High Court was adjourned after Mahua Moitra’s lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan announced that he is withdrawing from the case and would no longer represent Mahua. The matter will be next heard on October 31, as per reports.

Speaking to the media, Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated, “I have absolutely no comments except to say, because Jai (Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai) instructed me in a case, I had reached out to him yesterday and had asked him is there any way of exploring a settlement. Jai had said that he will get back to me, but he didn’t. Today when I appeared, Jai personally said to me he had an objection to me appearing. I immediately withdrew and said that I don’t want to do this case.”

Gopal Sankaranarayanan has indicated that since he knows Advocate Jai Anant and they share a good relationship, Advocate Jai Anant objected to him appearing for Mahua and he has accepted it.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai reportedly appeared in court and informed that the advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan had approached him last night and asked him to withdraw his CBI complaint against Mahua Moitra if he wants his dog Henry back.

Following Dehadrai’s objections, Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that he had only reached out because they were known to each other from a past case.

Live Law report

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had shared earlier that Mahua Moitra had kidnapped his beloved pet dog Henry and has been keeping him away from his dog. Mahua and Jai Anant were in a relationship earlier. Mahua has claimed that the allegations against her are a jilted ex’s response to the break-up.

On 19th October, businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in a 3-page affidavit, admitted to paying Mahua Moitra with expensive gifts, cash, and spending huge amounts of money for her house renovation, travels, and other luxuries in exchange for specific questions in the Lok Sabha. He also admitted that Moitra had shared his Lok Sabha login credentials with him to pose questions that targeted the business interests of his rival Adani Group.

