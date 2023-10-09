A video from Ahmedabad went viral on social media early Monday morning (9th October) in which an extremist Muslim mob could be seen surrounding and threatening a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims. This video is from Ahmedabad’s Chandola area.

Initially, this video was attributed to Jamalpur, but an investigation by OpIndia has revealed that this video is from the Chandola area of Danilimda.

The Bajrang Dal had organized a Shaurya Yatra on the Ahmedabad riverfront on Sunday (8th October). Following the final segment of the program, all Hindu activists boarded buses travelling back to their home districts.

One of the buses in which the activists were chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans and absorbed in Ram bhajans was stopped by the Islamists. The Hindu activists were returning to Vadodara and were threatened by the Islamists near Chandola.

It may be noted that Chandola is a ‘Muslim majority’ area. As soon as Muslim youths stopped the bus, a prominent Muslim crowd gathered at the spot and threatened the Hindus saying how could they chant Lord Rama’s name in ‘their’ area. “Why are you raising slogans (of Jai Shri Ram) in our area? If you want to raise slogans, go to your locality,” the Islamists threatened.

In the same video, the Muslims are further heard threatening, “What if we chant Nara-e-takbir and Allahu Akbar in your area?” The Muslim crowd could also be seen shaking hands with the police personnel present at the spot. And the policemen could be seen standing helplessly against this fundamentalist mob.

VHP says – Another Godhra kand attempt

OpIndia spoke to Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput on this matter. Rajput said, “This is a regrettable incident. Is chanting Jai Shri Ram by Hindus now banned in Gujarat? What was the motive behind this bus of Hindu pilgrims being surrounded and stopped by Muslim fanatics in Chandola?”

Hitendra Singh meanwhile recalled the massacre of Hindus by stopping the Sabarmati Express full of Hindu pilgrims in Godhra and burning an entire coach, saying, “What is the meaning of stopping a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims like this? Isn’t there some conspiracy behind this? Did these people aim to commit another Godhra scandal?”

श्रीराम के नाम पर सत्ता में बैठे लोगों को आज स्पष्ट करना होगा कि क्या गुजरात मे जय श्रीराम कहने पर प्रतिबंध है..?आज कर्णावती-रिवरफ्रंट से #बजरंग_दल की शौर्य यात्रा का समापन करके अपने घर लौट रहे कार्यकरों की बस को मुस्लिम बहुल जमालपुर में कट्टरपंथियों ने रोक लिया। क्यों रोका..… pic.twitter.com/PlK5tXCGyr — Hitendrasinh Rajput (@TheHitendrasinh) October 8, 2023

“The World Hindu Parishad requests the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and the DGP of Gujarat Police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Based on viral videos, the Islamic extremists appearing in them should be identified and traced. And action should be taken against them so that no one dares to do so again,” he added further.

It is noteworthy that no complaint has been registered in this regard yet.

It also highlights the ominous usurping of public places, with a section of society, after establishing their dominance in a region uses threats and intimidations to prevent members of other communities from following their religious rituals and celebrations.