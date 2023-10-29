Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, prominent Pakistani politician Afnan Ullah Khan justified the killing of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime in Germany. Afnan Ullah Khan is a senator from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party.

In a tweet on Saturday (28th October), he claimed, “Atleast now the world know, why he did, what he did #Gaza_Genocide.” The Pakistani politician tried to rationalise the extermination of the Jewish community by Adolf Hitler.

While lamenting Israel’s counterattack against Hamas terrorists, he posted a picture of Adolf Hitler and glorified the Nazi leader for killing Jews. Despite the anti-Semitic nature of his tweet, X (formerly Twitter) did not suspend the account of Afnan Ullah Khan.

Screengrab of the tweet by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan



The Holocaust, a horrifying event during World War II, was the systematic genocide perpetrated by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime and collaborators against the Jewish community. Between 1941 and 1945, they systematically annihilated around six million Jews.

Victims suffered in concentration camps, enduring starvation, forced labour, and gas chambers. The Holocaust also targeted millions of others, including Romani people, disabled individuals, Poles, and Soviet prisoners of war.

When Afnan Ullah Khan called Imran Khan ‘Jewish agent’

A live debate on a Pakistani news channel took a violent turn on 27th September this year when PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan referred to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan as an ‘agent of Jews’ in the presence of PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal Marwat.

During a talk show on Express News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman Imran Khan is an agent of Jews and has been working against the interests of the country.

Infuriated by this, PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal Marwat slapped the PML-N leader and the two then indulged in a fight on national television. Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that Imran Khan is the biggest “Boot Chaat” (bootlicker) in the country.

یہ لٹا کر شدید پھینٹیں پروگرام کیا گیا ہے سیاست میں برداشت ہوتی ہے پی ٹی آئی کسی اور ہی دنیا میں جی رہی ہے اب اگلے لٹا کر مارتے ہیں مارتے بھی ہیں گنتے بھی نہیں ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/0xM76yjnQA — Faisal Ranjha (@ranjha001) September 28, 2023

“From General Pervaiz Musharraf to others, he (Imran Khan) has licked the shoes of so many,” Khan said. Meanwhile, PTI’s Sher Afzal also abused the PML-N leader and his party. Thereafter, Afnan Ullah Khan went on to call Imran Khan a “HaramKh*r” as well.

The PML-N leader went on to assert that Yahudis (Jews) were the fathers of Imran Khan. Fuming in anger, the PTI representative in the debate got up and slapped Afnan Ullah Khan. The fight between the two leaders of Pakistan’s prominent political parties reached a point where the backstage crew had to intervene.

While taking to X (formerly, Twitter) on Thursday (September 28), PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal claimed that the Express-News journalist hosting the said talk show was spreading rumours that the PML-N leader was a “Superman”.