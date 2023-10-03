Amidst the reports of crackdown by Delhi Police on Newsclick ‘journalists’ in connection to the Chinese funding, Pakistani politician and former minister Fawad Chaudhry has come out openly in their support. Taking to X, Chaudhry lamented that India is no more a democracy, instead it is being governed by fascist government.

The politician from Pakistan, long known as a Chinese vassal state, wrote, “Early morning Delhi police has raided houses of independent Journalists, India is now a democracy only on paper, in reality its a fascist Government in reality.”

Early morning Delhi police has raided houses of independent Journalists, India is now a democracy only on paper, in reality its a fascist Government in reality…. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 3, 2023

When asked not to meddle in India’s internal affairs and mend his own house, the former minister Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan has an obligation to stand for the rights of Indian Muslims.

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Threat to freedom anywhere is threat to justice everywhere, people of Pak has responsibility to stand for the rights of Indian Muslims this was the promise founders of Pak made to Muslims in India.”

Threat to freedom anywhere is threat to justice everywhere, people of Pak has responsibility to stand for the rights of Indian Muslims this was the promise founders of Pak made to Muslims in India https://t.co/lScdB1WgNJ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 3, 2023

Interestingly, the action has been taken against journalists accused of getting illicit fundings from foreign sources in violation of Indian laws but the anti-India Pakistani leader mischievously tried to give it a communal colour and political spin when there is none.

However, netizens lambasted Chaudhry for commenting on Indian affairs and noted that such rantings will be of no use.

Pak support is the last thing that those journalists would want at this time. Thanks for making things easier for India. Your support will go a long way for Indian govt to explain that those journalists were actually taking the foreign money to propagate enemy agenda in India. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 3, 2023

Agreed; they need to learn from best – us. Pak being champion of democracy, where rights of minorities are protected, dissenting voices valued, peaceful protests allowed, no one forced to leave their political or religious stances & last but not least – Their is a rule of law,… — Wajiha (@27thLetterrr) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, reacting to the ongoing action of Delhi Police, the Press Club of India (PCI) stated that it is concerned about these raids on homes of Newsclick employees.

Taking to X, the PCI said, “The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with NewsClick.”

The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with #Newsclick.



We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement. — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) October 3, 2023

It added that it would soon release a detailed statement on the Delhi Police’s actions. It also emphasised its solidarity with the alleged journalists while urging the government to provide more information.

Earlier in the day (3rd of October), Delhi Police raided several locations in connection with the online media portal NewsClick. The home of television journalist turned YouTuber Abhisar Sharma was one of the places raided by the Delhi Police in this case.

Taking to X, Abhisar Sharma said that the Delhi Police showed up at his home and confiscated his laptop and phone.

Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone… — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) October 3, 2023

As per media reports, the places of several people associated with Newsclick, including Sanjay Rajoura, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty, and Sohail Hashmi have been raided by the police.