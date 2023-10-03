Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Pakistani politician steps up to support Newsclick ‘journalists’ accused of working for China, says they have obligation to stand for Indian Muslims

The politician from Pakistan, long known as a Chinese vassal state, wrote, "Early morning Delhi police has raided houses of independent Journalists, India is now a democracy only on paper, in reality its a fascist Government in reality."

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani leader Fawad Chaudhary comes in support of Newsclick journalists accused of getting funds from China
Pakistani leader Fawad Chaudhry comes in support of Newsclick journalists accused of getting funds from China (Image Source - Republic TV)
8

Amidst the reports of crackdown by Delhi Police on Newsclick ‘journalists’ in connection to the Chinese funding, Pakistani politician and former minister Fawad Chaudhry has come out openly in their support. Taking to X, Chaudhry lamented that India is no more a democracy, instead it is being governed by fascist government.    

The politician from Pakistan, long known as a Chinese vassal state, wrote, “Early morning Delhi police has raided houses of independent Journalists, India is now a democracy only on paper, in reality its a fascist Government in reality.”

When asked not to meddle in India’s internal affairs and mend his own house, the former minister Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan has an obligation to stand for the rights of Indian Muslims. 

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Threat to freedom anywhere is threat to justice everywhere, people of Pak has responsibility to stand for the rights of Indian Muslims this was the promise founders of Pak made to Muslims in India.” 

Interestingly, the action has been taken against journalists accused of getting illicit fundings from foreign sources in violation of Indian laws but the anti-India Pakistani leader mischievously tried to give it a communal colour and political spin when there is none. 

However, netizens lambasted Chaudhry for commenting on Indian affairs and noted that such rantings will be of no use.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ongoing action of Delhi Police, the Press Club of India (PCI) stated that it is concerned about these raids on homes of Newsclick employees. 

Taking to X, the PCI said, “The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with NewsClick.”

It added that it would soon release a detailed statement on the Delhi Police’s actions. It also emphasised its solidarity with the alleged journalists while urging the government to provide more information.

Earlier in the day (3rd of October), Delhi Police raided several locations in connection with the online media portal NewsClick. The home of television journalist turned YouTuber Abhisar Sharma was one of the places raided by the Delhi Police in this case. 

Taking to X, Abhisar Sharma said that the Delhi Police showed up at his home and confiscated his laptop and phone.

As per media reports, the places of several people associated with Newsclick, including Sanjay Rajoura, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakraborty, and Sohail Hashmi have been raided by the police.

