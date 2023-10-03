On 3rd October (Tuesday), Congress leader Udit Raj joined other I.N.D.I. alliance leaders in making anti-Sanatan (also known as Hindu Dharma) remarks. While speaking to ANI, he claimed that Sanatan Dharma is nothing. He alleged that people have been fooled in the name of Sanatan but it would not continue any longer.

According to Udit Raj, if there is anything that is Sanatan it is the caste system (Jati). Speaking against Sanatan Dharma, the I.N.D.I. Alliance leader, Udit Raj ranted, “Sanatan is nothing. If there is Sanatan, there is caste…They have been fooling us and trying to get our votes on the name of Sanatan. Now, they won’t be able to do it any longer.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Sanatana is nothing. 'Sanatana hai toh jaati hai, jaati hi shaaswat hai, Sanatana kuch nahi hai.' They have been fooling us and trying to get our votes on the name of Sanatana…" pic.twitter.com/7FP8oDPcGl — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

The Congress leader inquired if everyone was Sanatani, why some castes got reservations and quotas. Trivialising Sanatan Dharma, he equated it with the caste system and claimed that Sanatan is the same as caste.

Udit Raj added, “If everyone is ‘Sanatani’, why do only some castes get reservations and preferences in jobs? Why is there inequality among people? Sanatan and caste are one thing.”

He made this remark while responding to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment given a day earlier. Notably, on 2nd of October (Monday), UP CM Adityanath addressed the concluding session of ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya’ which was held at the Gorakhnath temple.

Speaking at the event, UP CM said, “Sanatan Dharma is the religion of humanity, and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger.” Asserting that Sanatan Dharma is the only religion, he added that the rest of the religions are all “sects or methods of worship”.

Earlier on 13th September, Yogi Adityanath stated that Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of the country. He expressed regret that certain Indian citizens continue to deride the Sanatan Dharma which has long been persecuted.

Prior to that, on 7th September, UP CM had lambasted leaders of the I.N.D.I. alliance for brazenly attacking Sanatan Dharma and giving hate speeches against the Hindu religion. In a scathing attack, the Chief Minister referred to those leaders of I.N.D.I. Alliance as “political parasites” and categorically stated that when Ravan could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can “political parasites” do so?

These statements come in the wake of a spree of hate speeches by leaders of the I.N.D.I. Alliance who have brazenly derided Sanatan (Hindu) Dharma by equating it with diseases.

The attacks on Sanatan Dharma escalated after the speech given by the son of Tamil Nadu CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking at “Eradicate Sanatan Conference”, the DMK leader said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it.”

Since then, many more DMK, Congress, VCK, SP and CPI(M) leaders have given deplorable anti-Sanatan remarks.