On Thursday (7 September), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted leaders of the I.N.D.I. Alliance for brazenly attacking Sanatan Dharma and giving hate speeches against the Hindu religion.

In a scathing attack, the Chief Minister referred to these leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as “political parasites” and categorically stated that when Ravan could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can “political parasites” do so?

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Attempts are being made to point fingers at the Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. But they forgot 'Jo Sanatan nahi mita tha Ravan ke ahankaar se, Jo Sanatan nahi diga tha Kans ke ahankaar se, Jo… pic.twitter.com/TiJKtmYCc2 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

He asserted that many of the leaders have not been able to digest the progress the country is currently making and added that they don’t like India’s rising global prestige and position.

UP CM Yogi fumed, “Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture. Sinister and deplorable attempts are being made to insult and trivialise our heritage. But they forgot that Sanatan, which even Ravan couldn’t destroy with all his arrogance, or didn’t buckle under Kansa and which came out unscathed even in the face of atrocities by Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be eradicated. How can these political parasites eradicate Sanatana? They should be ashamed.”

The Chief Minister further added that Sanatan Dharma is a religion of Humanity and to point fingers at it is akin to putting humanity in danger and it is nothing but an abhorrent act.

He pointed out that there is no religion, creed, or ethnicity that the followers of Sanatan Dharma didn’t help or give protection to during the worst of times. He also noted that Sanatan Dharma or its followers don’t boast of themselves as special (Vishist) or privileged, instead, it believes in ekha sat vipra vahuda vadanti (There can be multiple ways to reach the ultimate truth).

Consequently, he added that even if someone in their foolhardiness doesn’t understand it and tries to spit on the sun then they will only end up humiliating themselves.

He gave these scathing remarks against the I.N.D.I.A. leaders while addressing the public at an event organised to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at Lucknow on Thursday (7 September).

Earlier, on Wednesday, while addressing the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi categorically instructed Cabinet Ministers that a “proper response” should be given in regard to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s hate speech against Sanatan Dharma.

These statements come in the wake of a spree of hate speeches by leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance who have in a deliberate ploy adopted a well-orchestrated plan to “eradicate sanatan dharma” in the refuge of “eradicating hatred”.

Unfortunately, incidences of Hinduphobia are only on the rise since the son of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a hate speech comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases and called for its eradication. Since then, many more DMK, Congress, and CPI(M) leaders have made deplorable and abhorrent attacks on Sanatan Dharma.