Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports“Political parasites”: UP CM Yogi Adiyanath rips apart I.N.D.I. Alliance over repeated instances of...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Political parasites”: UP CM Yogi Adiyanath rips apart I.N.D.I. Alliance over repeated instances of Hate speech against Sanatan Dharma

In a scathing attack, the Chief Minister referred to these leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as "political parasites" and categorically stated that when Ravan could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can "political parasites" do so?

OpIndia Staff
'Political parasites', UP CM calls opposition leaders giving hate speech against Sanatan Dharma
UP CM Yogi Adityanath lambasts opposition for repeated acts of hate speech against Sanatan Dharma (Image Source - ANI)
10

On Thursday (7 September), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted leaders of the I.N.D.I. Alliance for brazenly attacking Sanatan Dharma and giving hate speeches against the Hindu religion. 

In a scathing attack, the Chief Minister referred to these leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as “political parasites” and categorically stated that when Ravan could not destroy Sanatan Dharma with all his arrogance, how can “political parasites” do so?

He asserted that many of the leaders have not been able to digest the progress the country is currently making and added that they don’t like India’s rising global prestige and position. 

UP CM Yogi fumed, “Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture. Sinister and deplorable attempts are being made to insult and trivialise our heritage. But they forgot that Sanatan, which even Ravan couldn’t destroy with all his arrogance, or didn’t buckle under Kansa and which came out unscathed even in the face of atrocities by Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be eradicated. How can these political parasites eradicate Sanatana? They should be ashamed.” 

The Chief Minister further added that Sanatan Dharma is a religion of Humanity and to point fingers at it is akin to putting humanity in danger and it is nothing but an abhorrent act. 

He pointed out that there is no religion, creed, or ethnicity that the followers of Sanatan Dharma didn’t help or give protection to during the worst of times. He also noted that Sanatan Dharma or its followers don’t boast of themselves as special (Vishist) or privileged, instead, it believes in ekha sat vipra vahuda vadanti (There can be multiple ways to reach the ultimate truth). 

Consequently, he added that even if someone in their foolhardiness doesn’t understand it and tries to spit on the sun then they will only end up humiliating themselves. 

He gave these scathing remarks against the I.N.D.I.A. leaders while addressing the public at an event organised to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at Lucknow on Thursday (7 September). 

Earlier, on Wednesday, while addressing the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi categorically instructed Cabinet Ministers that a “proper response” should be given in regard to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s hate speech against Sanatan Dharma. 

These statements come in the wake of a spree of hate speeches by leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance who have in a deliberate ploy adopted a well-orchestrated plan to “eradicate sanatan dharma” in the refuge of “eradicating hatred”.  

Unfortunately, incidences of Hinduphobia are only on the rise since the son of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a hate speech comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases and called for its eradication. Since then, many more DMK, Congress, and CPI(M) leaders have made deplorable and abhorrent attacks on Sanatan Dharma. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaders, journalists use old photo to spread fake news that BJP has put up hoardings to insult world leaders attending G20 Summit in...

OpIndia Staff -

“Construction of the Haj house is a secular activity, not religious, do not confuse yourself,” Bombay High Court tells petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of the free speech ranking list in a recent survey: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: ‘Friend’ Shifat Ansari forces Dalit girl to eat beef, gets her raped by Nadeem-Shoaib, films the act to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Private school teacher gang-raped by Saddam and Imtiaz in Jashpur, both accused associated with NSUI

OpIndia Staff -

DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria and Kosu: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asks people to eradicate the diseases and teach the party a lesson

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s second largest city Birmingham declares bankruptcy, claims it does not have enough funds for equal pay it owes to female govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Paurush Gupta -

Moradabad: Muslim woman accuses ‘childhood friend’ Shoaib, his brother and two friends of raping her after spiking her drink, blackmailing her with video

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,811FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com