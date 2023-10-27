Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Sanskrit is not only the language of traditions but it is also the language of our “progress and identity.”

“Sanskrit is the mother of several languages. Sanskrit is the language of our progress and identity,” PM Modi said addressing at Tulsi Peeth in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

He further said that Sanskrit got refined with time but did not get polluted adding that our culture is still intact and steadfast.

“How many languages have come and gone in the world over these thousands of years? New languages replaced the old languages. But our culture is still intact and steadfast. Sanskrit got refined with time but did not get polluted,” he said.

PM Modi said that Ashtadhyayi is a thousands-year-old text of India’s linguistics, India’s intellectuality and our research culture.

He highlighted the genius of Ashtadhyayi as it encapsulates grammar and science of language in pithy capsules.

Touching upon slavery, he said, “Several attempts were made to destroy India during the 1,000 years of slavery. Attempts were made to destroy the Sanskrit language completely. We got Independence, but those with a mentality of slavery had a biased opinion about Sanskrit… If people know their mother tongue, other countries will appreciate it, but they consider knowing the Sanskrit language as a sign of backwardness,” he added.

He further said that people with this mentality have been unsuccessful for the last one thousand years and will not succeed in the future.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said that he feels blessed to offer prayers at several Ram Temples, today.

“I also sought blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya. Chitrakoot has always inspired me,” he said.

Earlier today, he also offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.

It is a temple with three Sikharas. Beautiful statues of Lord Rama, Sita and Laksmana are placed in the sanctum sanctorum, which is served every day by a priest.

Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Nyas is a religious and social service institution based at Janki Kund, Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The institution was established by Guruji on Tulsi Jayanti day, 1987.

Tulsi Peeth is one of the leading publishers of literature on Hindu religious themes in India and the world.

