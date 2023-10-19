School of Art Institute Chicago prof, who called Jews pigs and excrement, apologises, says she is learning how to a better person

On Friday (19th October), one of the associate professors identified as Dr. Mika Tosca at the School of Art Institute in Chicago apologized for calling Israelis ‘pigs’ and ‘bad people’. “I am deeply sorry for writing what I wrote and hurting many people with my words. And I am especially sorry to Israeli people that I broadly placed at fault for the war,” the professor said in an Instagram story.

This comes a day after Dr. Mika used harsh words for Israelis blaming them for the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine after Islamic terrorists of Hamas slaughtered over 1500 Jews in Israel, and took hostages, leaving several thousand injured too. “Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. The propaganda has been downright evil. After the past week, if your eyes are not open to the crimes against humanity that Israel is committing and has committed for decades, and will continue to commit, then I suggest you open them. It’s disgusting and grotesque. May they all rot in hell,” she had written in an Instagram post which now stands deleted.

Original post by Dr Mika (source- X @StopAntisemites)

Issuing a public apology directed to the Israelis who were brutally attacked by the terrorist organization Hamas on 7th October 2023, the professor said, “I know that my words perpetuated harmful stereotypes. I allowed my reaction to the violence in Israel and Palestine to take an appropriate and offensive form and I am taking proactive steps to learn how I can do better to be better.”

She added that she realized her mistake and said, “I recognize that my harmful words are an unfortunate distraction from what I feel deep in my heart: all people, no matter their race, religion, sexual orientation, identity or country of origin, deserve to live in peace, free from hate and oppression. To many Israeli and Jewish people who I hurt with my words: I am truly sorry. I own my mistake and promise to be better. I hope you can forgive me.”

It is important to note that the original post in which the professor abused and blamed the Israelis has been deleted. As per the Instagram bio of the professor, she is a ‘transsexual climate scientist’ working at the School of Art Institute in Chicago.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine marks the most devastating single incident with the terrorist organization Hamas attacking the Jewish state on 7th October and massacring at least 1,400 people.

Updating about the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military said on 16th October that it has notified the families of 199 people so far that their loved ones are among those who have been held hostages in the Gaza Strip after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the 7th October surprise attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Hamas ‘potentially’ was ready to release the nearly 200 Israeli and other foreign nationals it has held hostage if Israel stops airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported. However, the terrorist group, Hamas hasn’t acknowledged making such an offer.