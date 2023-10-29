On 27th October, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal claimed that when his party comes to power, he would overturn the law proposed against polygamy in Assam. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is pushing to ban polygamy in the state.

CM Sarma has categorically said that anyone having two wives will not be eligible for government jobs in the state. The CM also said that govt employees can’t marry for a second time even if it is allowed in their religions.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal urged Muslims to marry twice. He said, “Those with the ability should consider marrying two wives. I am elderly and unable to take on two wives at this point in my life…” He was then asked about the law that restricts persons indulging in polygamy from getting government jobs. He said, “They [Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam] will not stay in power forever. At some point, we will come into power and overturn the restrictions imposed on second marriage by the government.”

“Muslims are No. 1 in rape, murder, loot” – AIUDF chief Ajmal

Earlier, Ajmal said that Muslims are “number 1” when it comes to crimes like robbery, rape, murder, eve-teasing and also on top in going to jail. The businessman-politician-cleric blamed the lack of education among Muslims for the high rate of crimes among them. Speaking at an event in the Dalgoma Anchalik College, a private college in Assam’s Goalpara district, the AIUDF chief said, “Crimes like robbery, dacoity, rape, loot, we are No.1 in all. We are also No.1 in going to jail. Our children find no time to go to schools and colleges but find enough time to gamble to cheat others. For all such wrong things, ask who’s involved. It’s Muslims…and that’s sad.”

Permission required for second marriage, says Sarma

On 27th October, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that no state government employee can enter into a second marriage without the approval of the government. “As an Assam government employee, from the point of our service rule, he is not entitled to enter into a second marriage. However, if some religion allows you to do so, even then as per the rule, you have to get permission from the state government. It might give you or may not give you. After the death of the employee, two wives fight with each other over pension issues and we find it very difficult to settle those,” CM Sarma said.

He also said that this rule was there earlier, but “we did not enforce it. Now, we have decided to enforce it”. The order dated October 20 issued by Niraj Verma, additional chief secretary of the personnel department conveyed the same to all the government employees.

Proposed law banning polygamy in Assam

Assam cabinet will bring a law banning polygamy in the state soon, and the state govt has already formed a committee to draft the bill, which will be table by the end of this year or early next year. The decision came after an expert committee formed by the govt said that the Assam assembly has the authority to enact a law banning polygamy in the state. The expert committee was formed in May this year, and it submitted its report to the CM in July.

The committee found that while the state assembly can enact a law banning polygamy, the bill will have to be assented to by the president of India, not the state governor like most state bills. Assam govt will also have to amend some other laws to implement the polygamy ban, including the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

After the expert committee’s report, the Assam govt in August 2023 invited opinions from the public and organisations on the matter. As per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, 98% of the responses supported the proposed ban on polygamy. Following this, the state govt formed a drafting committee last month to frame the bill.