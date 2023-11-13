“BJP will help you seek darshan of Ram Lalla free of cost if govt formed in Madhya Pradesh”: Amit Shah

The Ram Mandir took centre stage in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the public rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guna district on Monday with the BJP leader slamming the Congress party for “hindering” the construction of the temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Addressing a public rally in Guna’s Raghogarh, Amit Shah promised that the BJP would bear the cost for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla if its government is formed in Madhya Pradesh.

“…You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost…” Amit Shah said.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to go to polls on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to retain power in the state.

The union minister further accused the Congress Party of ‘halting’ the construction of the temple and ‘disrespecting’ the Indian culture.

“Congress party always insulted our pilgrimage sites and Indian culture. Narendra Modi built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and Baba Mahakal’s Lok and Somnath temples built of gold. The PM revived Badrinath Dham and Kedar Dham too,” he said.

Shah further said that the Ram Lalla was in a “humiliated state” for 550 years.

“The Congress party was stalling, deviating and delaying Ram Mandir for 70 years. Ram Lalla was in a humiliated state for 550 years. You made Modi ji the Prime Minister, he performed Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple and today Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya,” he added.

Adding further, Amit Shah said that the state is set to celebrate the Diwali festival thrice in the coming months– on the day of Diwali which was on Sunday, on the day of the state poll results, and when the temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya in January 2024.

On Saturday, addressing a public event in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, Shah said: “First Diwali you will celebrate next month. The second time you will celebrate Diwali is when the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Third time you will again celebrate Diwali when PM Modi installs the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.”

Also, hitting out at the Congress Central and state leadership, Shah said, “This time, there are two camps in Madhya Pradesh. One camp has Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and the other camp has PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar and (Jyotiraditya) Scindia. Between these two camps, you have to choose.”

