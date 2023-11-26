In a recent interview, Bollywood Veteran actress Neena Gupta junked the feminist movement calling it “faltu” (useless). She stressed that men and women can never be equal instead men are ‘better off overall’. She also rebuked the demand of the feminist movement and stressed that women do need men.

Notably, Neena Gupta’s podcast interview with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia aired on 25th November. In the hour-long podcast, the Bollywood actress talked on a host of issues including feminism, self-confidence and her Bollywood ventures among others.

Neena Gupta On Being A Woman, Orthodox Society And Social Change | Darr … https://t.co/mf63Fon5x1 via @YouTube — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) November 25, 2023

At around 24 minutes in the podcast, Neena Gupta advised people not to believe in “faltu feminism”. She argued that everybody should try to achieve financial independence irrespective of gender.

She said, “I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ or the idea that ‘women are equal to men’. Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey.”

She added, “Additionally, men and women are not equal.” The Bollywood actress further argued that the day men start getting pregnant is the day we will be equal, which is scientifically impossible.

In a follow up query, “Do you think boys are better overall”, the Bollywood actress nodded in affirmation saying, “yes, 100 percent.”

Subsequently, Ranveer Allahbadia asked her what she felt about the mission of the Feminist movement. She responded saying, “I don’t know what is the mission of these feminists.”

When Allahbadia noted that the stated objective of Feminists is that they don’t need men, Neena Gupta refuted the arguments of the feminists and noted that “women do need men” citing her anecdotal story.

Stressing that there are many reasons, she explained, “I had to catch a flight once at 6 a.m. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 a.m. and it was dark. A man started following me, I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house and he dropped me off. I need a man.”

Further, she emphasised that her goal is to become independent and she is still working towards achieving independence. According to the Bollywood actress, she finds herself calling her daughter Masaba and worrying if she doesn’t answer. She added that she feels anxious when her husband doesn’t call her.

She said, “I want to be somebody who does not need anyone. I know a person very closely, who does not need anybody, does not have friends. Women throw themselves at him and they have an attraction towards him. But he is happy alone.”