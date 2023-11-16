The attacks on Indian authorities by pro-Khalistan elements in foreign countries appear to have no end. They have once again descended upon Indian diplomats stationed in Canada. The sensitive matter continues to raise tensions between the two countries as the radical Sikhs have also escalated their assaults on Indian officials present in the Western nation.

The Indian Consulate officials in Vancouver set up a camp on 15 November to distribute life certificates among the Indian pensioners living there. Meanwhile, the separatists laid siege outside the venue. Furthermore, they threatened to carry out more protests of a similar nature in the future. The camp was organised by Indian officials at the Khalsa Dewan Society Gurdwara in Abbotsford, British Columbia while a temple hosted two camps.

@cgivancouver in partnership with Khalsa Diwan Society #Abbotsford organized a consular camp on 12 November, the day of Diwali 🪔, to issue life certificates to community members getting pension from Govt of 🇮🇳. Great turnout to get the services. @HCI_Ottawa pic.twitter.com/SiPgHA1ffS — India in Vancouver (@cgivancouver) November 13, 2023

The authorities had to be evacuated under police protection as a result of the Khalistani extremists congregating outside the place. The Indian government has strongly brought up this issue with Canada and has been assured of complete security for Indian officials and claimed that it would not permit any members of the Khalistani movement to seek asylum on Canadian soil.

The incident has caused major concern about the safety and security of Indians in the maple country. Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar passed away in Canada a few months ago. He was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen. Khalistanis have been incensed since his death and blamed the Indian government for the same. Furthermore, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being responsible for his death which severely strained the already unstable ties between the two democracies.

The founder of the banned secessionist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun regularly threatens India. He recently vowed to blow up an Air India flight on 19th November like the Kanishka bombing of 1985. The same group also threatened the Indian authorities to close the camp and published posters throughout Canada.

The group’s members attacked a local Sikh family of grandfather, father and small son for carrying the Indian flag and preventing it from being disrespected. According to local accounts, this horrific occurrence transpired when the family was visiting the holy place to get a life certificate for their elderly father.

“They were attacked because they attempted to pick up an Indian flag from the ground which was being disrespected by these referendum goons. Only SFJ goons are involved in attacks against India. Sikhs have been always an integral part of India and this family felt bad about the disrespect to the Indian flag,” stated top Indian government sources.

They added, “The SFJ goons and their wanted leader, who is funded by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is doing all these things. Police are watching it without any reaction. These incidents suggest that the Canadian government also want all these things to happen against India. This validates the Indian stand of expelling Canadian diplomats.”

Sukhi Chahal, a prominent Sikh leader living in the United States expressed his shock and anger over the terrible instance. “In light of this, I humbly appeal to all Canadian Gurudwara Management committees to consider boycotting individuals associated with Khalistani SFJ, including Gurpatwant Pannu and their followers. This step is crucial to safeguard the Sikh society from further radicalisation and maintain the sanctity of our places of worship.”

I am deeply disturbed to share an unfortunate incident that occurred at Gurudwara "Khalsa Diwan Society" in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, yesterday on Diwali day involving the reprehensible actions of so called Fake Khalistani Gurpatwant Pannu's goons, the Gunda Dal of SFJ. This… pic.twitter.com/FwSvuvGprY — Sukhi Chahal ll ਸੁੱਖੀ ਚਾਹਲ (@realSukhiChahal) November 14, 2023

Indian diplomats informed that there are a lot of Indians living in the area. They need documentation for things like insurance and a pension. We established camps in between to fulfil those demands. Authorities reported that roughly twenty Khalistani were yelling derogatory slogans outside the Gurdwara. Additionally, these individuals mistreated a few folks who came here to pick up paperwork. Notably, the camp witnessed a huge turnout.