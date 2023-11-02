On Thursday, November 2, as TMC MP Mahua Moitra appears before the Parliament Ethics Committee for questioning in the ‘cash for query scam’ where she has been accused of misusing her Parliamentary privilege for monetary benefits, her ‘jilted-ex’ and SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai has told the media that he is not afraid of anybody and cannot be bullied into hiding the truth. He asserted that he would come out with the truth at an appropriate time.

The SC lawyer went on to say, without taking names, that the citizens of the country are extremely intelligent and can recognize when someone is being dishonest. The citizens of this country can identify when someone is trying to change the narrative by attempting to play the victim, Jai Anant Dehadrai asserted.

#WATCH | 'Cash for query' charge against TMC MP Mahua Moitra | On Mahua Moitra, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai says, "I can't comment about anybody else. It is a free country, anybody can say what they like. There are consequences to things that people say and at the appropriate… pic.twitter.com/iCOV5QLKWy — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

#WATCH | 'Cash for query' charge against TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai says, "This is an extremely serious matter. The matter is before the Ethics Committee. It will not be appropriate for me to say anything about it, so I would not like to say anything about… pic.twitter.com/2aHPnM7it0 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

“The matter is very serious as it is before the honourable Ethics Committee. It would be very inappropriate for me to say anything about a sub-judice matter before the Court. I can say nothing about it. This matter is extremely serious and I think the appropriate authority which is meant to deal with this issue is working. They will determine the basis of whatever material is produced before them. So I have no comment to make. I think decorum demands that the process is conducted properly, ” he added.

It may be recalled that yesterday (Wednesday, November 1), advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, the ex-boyfriend of TMC MP Mahua Moitra who levelled serious allegations of bribery, and parliamentary misconduct against her, posted a cryptic message on X, saying that ‘the person’ has committed a crime far worse.

The person accused of corruption and compromising national security is guilty of something far worse – and no – I’m not talking about the theft of my dog. pic.twitter.com/7q9vsLViR0 — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 1, 2023

Earlier, on 21st October, it came to light that Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai had voiced concerns about his safety in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. In his letter, he expressed his apprehensions over his safety following the allegations he levelled against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee. In a video shared by ANI, the politician is seen walking into the Parliament donning a red saree and sunglasses. She carries a laptop bag, an expensive designer handbag and a tiffin bag in her hand as she enters the Parliament, where the questioning is underway.

#WATCH | TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives at the Parliament in Delhi.



She is appearing before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/Hl4ZqG3eEl — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

It may be recalled that Moitra, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar, was originally summoned on 31st October. But she had sought to delay it by saying that she was in her constituency. On Saturday (28th October), the deputy secretary of the Lok Sabha directed TMC MP Mahua Moitra to appear before the Ethics Committee on 2nd November in connection with the investigation of the allegations of ‘cash-for-question- against her. The Lok Sabha secretariat wrote to her stating that her request for an extension of the date has been accepted.

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence.

The panel had sought information from the three ministries after a meeting held on October 26.

The committee had inquired about several things, including whether her login IP addresses and her locations matched.

It may be recalled that the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

It is notable here that businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has admitted to getting access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha login ID and password, lives in Dubai.