Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, the ex-boyfriend of TMC MP Mahua Moitra who leveled serious allegations of bribery, and parliamentary misconduct against her, has posted a cryptic message on X, saying that ‘the person’ has committed a crime far worse.

The person accused of corruption and compromising national security is guilty of something far worse – and no – I’m not talking about the theft of my dog. pic.twitter.com/7q9vsLViR0 — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 1, 2023

Without mentioning Mahua Moitra, or anyone else, Dehadrai has written, “The person accused of corruption and compromising national security is guilty of something far worse – and no – I’m not talking about the theft of my dog.”

Jai Anant has not named anyone in his post, nor has he given any hint on what could be a crime far worse than corruption and compromising on national security.

People responding to his post on X asked what could be worse than the things he has alleged, and asked him to come up and ‘expose her’.

Responses on Jai Anant’s cryptic post

It is notable here that Dehadrai has accused Moitra of stealing his beloved pet dog Henry and trying to use his love for the dog to make him drop the allegations against her.

Jai Anant has approached the Delhi Police to regain custody of his dog and keeps posting nostalgic photos and videos of his beloved Rottweiler named Henry.

On 20th October, Jai Anant objected to lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan appearing for the MP in the defamation lawsuit in Delhi High Court. Jai Anant had stated that lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan had approached him the previous day on behalf of Mahua Moitra and told him that if he (Jai Anant) wants his dog Henry back, he should drop the CBI complaint against Mahua Moitra.

Following the objection, lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan had withdrawn from the case and had announced that he would not represent Mahua anymore.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had shared earlier that Mahua Moitra had kidnapped his beloved pet dog Henry and has been keeping him away from his dog. Mahua and Jai Anant were in a relationship earlier. Mahua has claimed that the allegations against her are a jilted ex’s response to the break-up.

On 19th October, businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in a 3-page affidavit, admitted to paying Mahua Moitra with expensive gifts, cash, and spending huge amounts of money for her house renovation, travels, and other luxuries in exchange for specific questions in the Lok Sabha. He also admitted that Moitra had shared his Lok Sabha login credentials with him to pose questions that targeted the business interests of his rival Adani Group.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had filed a complaint with CBI, accusing Mahua Moitra of corruption, bribery and taking lavish gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking Lok Sabha questions targeted on the businesses of Adani Group, Hiranandani’s rivals. Based on Dehadrai’s complaint, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a formal complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Moitra. He urged the Speaker for her immediate suspension. Moitra is scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee this week.

Detailed reports on the entire controversy can be read here.