Thursday, November 2, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndian govt's Computer Emergency Response Team sends notice to Apple over 'state-sponsored hacking attempt'...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsTech
Updated:

Indian govt’s Computer Emergency Response Team sends notice to Apple over ‘state-sponsored hacking attempt’ alerts, begins investigation

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minster said that Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is going to "get to the bottom" of the threat alerts

OpIndia Staff
6

The national nodal agency for handling computer security instances, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has begun looking into the Apple threat notification issue brought up by opposition members of parliaments and some other persons. Furthermore, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan informed on 2nd November that a notice had been sent to the American technology giant in this regard.

At least seven opposition leaders claimed that Apple had warned them via email about “state-sponsored” attackers who might be attempting to remotely breach the iPhones linked to their identities. Following this, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minster said that Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the govt will probe the matter. The minister confirmed, “CERT-In, the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents, has started its probe. They (Apple) will cooperate in the inquiry.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that the government is going to “get to the bottom” of the threat alerts given by the company to various leaders over iPhones and asked its assistance for the same. He posted a series of tweets in which he expressed concern on behalf of the government and wrote, “The notification received by them as per media reports mentions about ‘state-sponsored attacks’ on their devices.”

The minister asserted that the details offered by Apple “seems vague and non-specific in nature.” He pointed out, “Apple states these notifications may be based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’.” He noted that it further added that “some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or some attacks are not detected.”

The former IAS officer highlighted that Apple alleged that their IDs are safely encrypted which makes it very difficult to access or recognise them without the user’s express consent. “This encryption safeguards the user’s Apple ID and ensures that it remains private and protected.”

The IT Minister assured that the Indian government is committed to safeguarding the security and privacy of its citizens and it intends to look into these alerts thoroughly.

Ashwini Vaishnaw proclaimed that the government requested that Apple participate in the investigation by providing genuine and accurate details on the purported state-sponsored assaults, given the available information and the general conjecture.

The entire issue began after several opposition leaders claimed that they received an alert from Apple warning them of ‘state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise’ their iPhones and alleged hacking by the government.

The ‘threat alerts’ have sparked a political firestorm and the Congress sought that the Lok Sabha’s Standing Committee on Information and Technology look into the scandal. Karthi Chidambaram, a Congress leader and the son of former home minister P Chidambaram, announced that he had written to the panel’s chairperson, Prataprao Jadhav and requested summons to Apple on its alerts to politicians cautioning them against “state-sponsored attack.”

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party Godda MP Nishikant Dubey argued that the panel was operating in compliance with Lok Sabha rules and regulations rather than under the direction of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi or Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha, Shashi Tharoor, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool Congress Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra were among the nearly two dozen opposition politicians who accused that they had gotten an alert on their Apple iPhones warning them against “state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” their devices.

While the opposition tried to claim that the Modi government was behind the alleged “state-sponsored” cyber attacks, soon it was revealed that Apple users in at least 150 countries received the same message. Apple further said that the message was ‘unreliable’, adding that they can be false alarms, and some threats may not be detected.

Apple released a statement regarding the situation in which it declared that it does not link the threat notifications to any particular state-sponsored attacker. It read, “Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker. State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete.”

It further added, “It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future.”

The alerts from Apple have surfaced a year after a committee of experts appointed by the Supreme Court found that 29 phones it examined contained Pegasus spyware.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Inside Hamas’ terror den: From building a web of tunnels to depriving civilians of fuel, here is how the terror group is running a...

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Israeli parliamentarian slams Rajdeep Sardesai for equating Hamas terror attack with Israel’s military action, says won’t allow govt to stop until Hamas is eliminated

OpIndia Staff -

US ambassador Garcetti compares Delhi pollution to Los Angeles’, says ‘brings back memories of growing up there’

ANI -

‘Forcibly kissed, took off clothes and made videos’: 1000s of IIT-BHU students protest after unknown miscreants molest student inside the campus

OpIndia Staff -

They are not paying attention to I.N.D.I. Alliance, busy with state polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar criticises Congress party at CPI rally

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Young filmmaker dies in a road accident, bystanders took videos and selfies as he was lying in blood, robbed while help arrived late

OpIndia Staff -

I don’t get bullied by anybody: ‘Jilted-Ex’ Jai Anant Dehadrai says as Mahua Moitra faces Parliament Ethics Committee in ‘cash for query scam’

OpIndia Staff -

Assam Cabinet approves reservation of seats for Bhutanese students in medical colleges ahead of Bhutan king’s visit

OpIndia Staff -

Sikhs For Justice threatened to kill me and journalist Sanjay Suri, the main witness against Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Senior Advocate HS...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: CIA team busts sextortion racket in Nuh, 6 including Mastan, Ibram, and Moin arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,817FollowersFollow
34,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com