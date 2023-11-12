On 12th November (Sunday), the Coimbatore police received a threatening email in which the sender intimidated that petrol bombs would be hurled at multiple locations including BJP offices, India Today reported.

The threatening email was sent to the Coimbatore Police’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems portal. The intimidating email reportedly said that petrol bombs would be hurled at multiple locations, including BJP offices.

Speaking with India Today, Police sources privy to the matter said that an “unknown person sent a bomb threat mail to the police officials through CCTNS portal on Saturday night”.

The sender of the email stated that petrol bombs would be hurled at many places in Coimbatore city, in what the person claimed would be done to condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

In the wake of the Diwali festive season, Coimbatore City Police had already tightened the security. Following the incident, it has launched an investigation into the threat email. However, the Coimbatore City Commissioner called it a hoax email.

Speaking to India Today, the City Commissioner said, “It is a hoax mail and police are investigating the mischief-maker.”

On the 23rd of October, a car explosion occurred in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, resulting in the death of Jamesha Mubeen. Mubeen had placed an improvised explosive device (IED) in a car parked near a temple. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently probing the case and has, up to this point, arrested 14 individuals suspected of involvement.

It is important to note that while the majority of the threatening calls, and messages have turned out to be hoaxes, crowded places on the day of festivals have been on the hitlist of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and anti-India elements to create mayhem. As per media reports citing intelligence from security forces, Ram Mandir and other key places or trains have figured as high-value targets on their hit list to carry out attacks.

In August this year, the Mumbai Police arrested a 43-year-old man for making a hoax call alarming that there was a “100-kg” bomb in Mumbai. According to the crime branch of Mumbai Police, a tailor named Rukhsar Ahmed called the Mumbai Police control room number late on Saturday night informing them that a 100-kg bomb was placed somewhere in Mumbai. A crime branch official said that during the interrogation, police also discovered that Ahmed had made 79 calls to the control room of the Mumbai Police in the last five months extending grievances about several issues.