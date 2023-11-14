Tuesday, November 14, 2023
‘Ignorance about Bharatiya culture and traditions’: Congress passes off Govardhan Puja as ‘Bhai Dooj’, netizens react

As per Hindu traditions, 'Bhai Dooj' will be observed this year on Wednesday (15th November).

OpIndia Staff
‘Ignorance about Bharatiya culture and traditions’: Congress passes off Govardhan Puja as ‘Bhai Dooj’, netizens react
Congress flag and the contentious tweet on Govardhan Puja
20

On Tuesday (14th November), the Congress party courted controversy after it mistook the Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja for ‘Bhai Dooj’.

In a tweet (archive), the official X handle of the grand old party claimed, “Greetings to every citizen on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the love between brother and sister.”

As per Hindu traditions, ‘Bhai Dooj‘ will be observed this year on Wednesday (15th November). In fact, Govardhan Puja (also called Annakut) will be conducted on Tuesday (14th November).

On this day, Hindus worship Lord Krishna for lifting the Govardhan parvat (hill) and protecting the villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra. However, the Congres party conveniently passed off Govardhan Puja as ‘Bhai Dooj.’

Netizens were clearly miffed at the grand old party for being oblivious and indifferent towards Hindu traditions. One X user wrote, “Bhai Dooj will not be celebrated today. This tweet shows clear ignorance about Bharatiya culture and traditions.”

“They don’t even know what is thithi,” wrote another X user.

“Today is Govardhan Puja,” informed popular handle ‘The Intrepid.’

“This is congress. They even don’t know when is Bhai Duj,” slammed one X user after the grand old party disregarded Hindu traditions.

One Bhushan Vighne schooled, “Get familiar with the Hindu calendar, dear Congress”

“What did you guys smoke early morning,” asked another user.

On Friday (10th November), Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam lashed out at his own party, alleging that there are some leaders in the party who hate Lord Ram and Hindus. 

