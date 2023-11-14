On Tuesday (14th November), the Congress party courted controversy after it mistook the Hindu festival of Govardhan Puja for ‘Bhai Dooj’.

In a tweet (archive), the official X handle of the grand old party claimed, “Greetings to every citizen on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, which celebrates the love between brother and sister.”

As per Hindu traditions, ‘Bhai Dooj‘ will be observed this year on Wednesday (15th November). In fact, Govardhan Puja (also called Annakut) will be conducted on Tuesday (14th November).

On this day, Hindus worship Lord Krishna for lifting the Govardhan parvat (hill) and protecting the villagers from the wrath of Lord Indra. However, the Congres party conveniently passed off Govardhan Puja as ‘Bhai Dooj.’

Netizens were clearly miffed at the grand old party for being oblivious and indifferent towards Hindu traditions. One X user wrote, “Bhai Dooj will not be celebrated today. This tweet shows clear ignorance about Bharatiya culture and traditions.”

आज नहीं है ।



भारतीय संस्कृति, परंपरा, ज्ञान का अभाव! — Gauri Sh. (@GAURISH28990561) November 14, 2023

“They don’t even know what is thithi,” wrote another X user.

😂😂😂😂 inko ye bhi nahi pata ki thithi kya hai 😂 — Ms.पॉजिटिविटी 🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) November 14, 2023

“Today is Govardhan Puja,” informed popular handle ‘The Intrepid.’

गोवर्धन पूजा है भाई — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) November 14, 2023

“This is congress. They even don’t know when is Bhai Duj,” slammed one X user after the grand old party disregarded Hindu traditions.

This is congress. They even don’t know then is Bhai Duj. — निर्माल्यो बनर्जी (@Nirmalyo) November 14, 2023

One Bhushan Vighne schooled, “Get familiar with the Hindu calendar, dear Congress”

Aaj Deepawali Padwa hain /Balipratipada



15th ko Bhai Dooj/Bhaubeej hain. Get familiar with the Hindu calendar Dear Congress pic.twitter.com/fJXVDeZZBd — Bhushan Vighne 🇮🇳 (@bhushanvighne) November 14, 2023

“What did you guys smoke early morning,” asked another user.

