On Saturday, November 18, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against several companies selling “Halal certified” products using forged documents. It has also been reported that the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government is contemplating a ban on Halal certification in the state.

On the complaint lodged by an Aishbagh resident named Shailendra Kumar Sharma, an FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against companies named Halala India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulema Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai and Jamiat Ulema in Mumbai. These companies were selling products such as bathing soaps, spices, snacks, dairy and garments with fake Halal certifications. Lucknow Police has registered against the accused under sections 120b/153a/298, 384, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 505 of IPC. The police are investigating the matter.

The complainant alleged that the accused companies were giving fake Halal certificates to companies belonging to Muslims in exchange for money to increase their sales, encashing the religious sentiments of Muslims. These certificates are issued without complying with the prescribed standards and in violation of law. Complainant Shailendra Sharma expressed his apprehension that the profit earned in crores through this fake Halal certification conspiracy is being used in funding terror activities of terror outfits and anti-national groups.

“An anti-social conspiracy is being hatched against a particular religious community and their products. Halal certificate is being given even for the sale of vegetarian products like cosmetics, oil, soap, toothpaste, honey etc. whereas no such certificate is required for vegetarian items,” the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, media reports are claiming that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling over banning Halal certification in the state. It is pertinent to note that the government has not issued any statement in this regard.

About Halal

The term Halal is used for products, services or systems which are considered lawful (Tayeib) or permissible under the Islamic Shariah law that do not consist of or contain any part that is considered unlawful (haram) according to Islamic law, and/or the actions permitted by Shariah law without punishment imposed on the doer.