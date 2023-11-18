Saturday, November 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: FIR filed against several companies for selling products with fake Halal certificates, reports...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: FIR filed against several companies for selling products with fake Halal certificates, reports claim Yogi govt may ban Halal certification

"An anti-social conspiracy is being hatched against a particular religious community and their products. Halal certificate is being given even for the sale of vegetarian products like cosmetics, oil, soap, toothpaste, honey etc. whereas no such certificate is required for vegetarian items," the FIR stated.

OpIndia Staff
UP govt mulling over imposing a ban on Halal certification (Image via X)
3

On Saturday, November 18, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against several companies selling “Halal certified” products using forged documents. It has also been reported that the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government is contemplating a ban on Halal certification in the state.

On the complaint lodged by an Aishbagh resident named Shailendra Kumar Sharma, an FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against companies named Halala India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulema Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai and Jamiat Ulema in Mumbai. These companies were selling products such as bathing soaps, spices, snacks, dairy and garments with fake Halal certifications. Lucknow Police has registered against the accused under sections 120b/153a/298, 384, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 505 of IPC. The police are investigating the matter.

The complainant alleged that the accused companies were giving fake Halal certificates to companies belonging to Muslims in exchange for money to increase their sales, encashing the religious sentiments of Muslims. These certificates are issued without complying with the prescribed standards and in violation of law. Complainant Shailendra Sharma expressed his apprehension that the profit earned in crores through this fake Halal certification conspiracy is being used in funding terror activities of terror outfits and anti-national groups.

“An anti-social conspiracy is being hatched against a particular religious community and their products. Halal certificate is being given even for the sale of vegetarian products like cosmetics, oil, soap, toothpaste, honey etc. whereas no such certificate is required for vegetarian items,” the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, media reports are claiming that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling over banning Halal certification in the state. It is pertinent to note that the government has not issued any statement in this regard.

About Halal

The term Halal is used for products, services or systems which are considered lawful (Tayeib) or permissible under the Islamic Shariah law that do not consist of or contain any part that is considered unlawful (haram) according to Islamic law, and/or the actions permitted by Shariah law without punishment imposed on the doer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends son Yathindra in ‘cash for posting’ scam, demands public apology from HD Kumaraswamy for allegations

OpIndia Staff -

Elon Musk warns of suspension from X for calls of genocide, says using terms like ‘from the river to the sea’ implies genocide calls

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles, and several Chief Ministers to watch the Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

OpIndia Staff -

“We will do what happened on October 7th again and again”: Muslim student threatens Jewish students in Ireland’s University College debate on Palestine

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress most corrupt party, responsible for Sikh massacre’: Social worker Jaspreet Kaur refuses to accept Indira Priyadarshini Award given by Youth Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Ajit Anjum gets almost manhandled for forcing women voters to give reactions during voting for MP assembly elections, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Former TCS employee, who made hoax bomb threat calls to company after she wasn’t rehired, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

TV, computers, sofa and other items of govt office in Bhubaneswar seized by court for auction over non-payment of dues to contractor for 42...

OpIndia Staff -

While Indian Cricket Team prepares for World Cup final, Mamata Banerjee has other concerns, blames BJP for ‘saffronising’ Indian Cricket jersey

OpIndia Staff -

Jama Masjid has a wuzukhana built on a public park, court blasts MCD for failing to free the park from illegal possession

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com